Manuel Lapuente, Mexico’s coach at 1998 World Cup, dies at age 81

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Manuel Lapuente, one of the most successful coaches in Mexican soccer history, has died. He was 81.

The Mexican Soccer Federation made the announcement on its social media channels on Saturday without disclosing the cause of death.

Lapuente, who was a professional footballer between 1964 and 1975, had two stints as national team coach. The first in 1990-1991 lasted only 11 matches.

In the second, he won the 1999 Confederations Cup title with a 4-3 win against Brazil in the final at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. A year earlier, he led Mexico to the Gold Cup trophy, defeating the United States in the final.

Lapuente also coached Mexico at the World Cup in France in 1998. The team advanced from the group stage and was knocked out by Germany in the Round of 16.

“The Mexican soccer community deeply regrets the passing of one of the most important, beloved, and influential players and coaches in our sport. Don Manuel Lapuente is and will always be a soccer legend. Rest in peace,” the MSF said.

As a club coach, Lapuente won five league titles in Mexico; two with Puebla (1983, 1990), two with Necaxa (1995, 1996) and one with América (2002).

