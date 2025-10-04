New goalie Lammens keeps clean sheet in Man United win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens was in the starting lineup for the first time for…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens was in the starting lineup for the first time for the Premier League game against Sunderland on Saturday, while $84 million forward Matheus Cunha was dropped.

Following the loss to Brentford last week, coach Ruben Amorim’s changes paid off when United won at Old Trafford 2-0 through goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko.

Lammens, a $24.7 million signing from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, kept a clean sheet on debut and earned United’s first shut out of the season.

Cunha, a summer signing from Wolves, was named only on the bench against Sunderland, while Amad Diallo and Mount were recalled. Mount responded by giving United an early lead with a goal in the eighth minute.

United’s troubled start to the season has increased speculation over Amorim’s position. United had lost three of its six league games and was knocked out of the English League Cup by fourth-tier Grimsby.

Victory helped to ease the pressure on Amorim ahead of the international break.

___

