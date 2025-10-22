Main Fox network will televise 69 of 104 matches at next year’s World Cup, with remaining 35 on FS1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports will televise 69 of the 104 matches at next year’s World Cup on its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports will televise 69 of the 104 matches at next year’s World Cup on its main over-the-air network.

Fox said Wednesday its FS1 cable network will broadcast 35 games of the tournament, to be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Televising 66% of matches on the main network is up from 34% at the 2022 tournament in Qatar when 35 of 64 games were on the main Fox broadcast network and 29 were on FS1.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, there were 38 matches on Fox and 26 on FS1.

Fox said it will broadcast 340 hours of first-run programming, an increase of 100 hours.

