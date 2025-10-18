Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Grab $10 Sign-Up Bonus for NCAAF, NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who make $100 worth of trades with the Kalshi promo code will receive a $10 bonus. Use this to buy contracts for college football, the NFL, MLB postseason and more.

Kalshi made news across the US after adding markets for the recent presidential election. However, it really made waves after providing options for sports fans. For example, you can predict the winners of college football and NFL games. Start on Saturday by predicting winners of several SEC matchups, like No. 10 LSU vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia.

The first NFL matchup on Sunday is on London, England. The Rams have a 58% chance to get the win over the Jaguars, who have a 42% chance to win. This means you can buy contracts for Jacksonville around 42 cents each. If they beat the Rams, every contract will result in a $1 payout.

Keep in mind that you’ll be able to buy and sell contracts during the action. If the Jags get off to a hot start, the price will likely go up, creating a chance to sell for a profit.

Other key NFL Week 7 games include the Raiders vs. Chiefs, Eagles vs. Vikings, Panthers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Broncos, Colts vs. Chargers, Commanders vs. Cowboys, Packers vs. Cardinals and Falcons vs. 49ers.

Take these steps this weekend to start making predictions on the NFL, NHL, NBA and much more. It has topics outside of sports, like politics, culture and health.

Fill in your email address, date of birth and other basic personal info. Use a payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 worth of trades to release the $10 bonus.

Buy Contracts for NFL, College Football Futures

Use this time to make future predictions on college football and the NFL. For example, you can find markets for which teams will make the College Football Playoff, or which player will win the NFL regular season MVP award.

Right now, Patrick Mahomes has the best chance to win the MVP at 31%. He’s made a big jump over the past two weeks, while Josh Allen has dropped after two losses. Baker Mayfield is another player in the mix with a 25% chance. The Chiefs also have the best chance to win it all, followed by the Bills, Colts, Broncos and Chargers.

