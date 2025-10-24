Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for World Series, MLB Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers can get a $10 bonus after signing up with the Kalshi promo code. Simply make your first $100 worth of trades to release the bonus.

Blake Snell is on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 1. They have a 58% chance to get the win on the road, meaning you can buy contracts for around 58 cents each. Snell has been hard to beat in the playoffs, holding a 3-0 record and 0.86 ERA. The Blue Jays have a 42% chance to start with a win. There are other markets for the spread, total and run to be scored in the first inning.

World Series Futures

You can use your bonus for more than just Game 1. Use this time before the World Series begins to predict the exact outcome.

Toronto to win 4-0: 4%

Toronto to win 4-1: 6%

Toronto to win 4-2: 10%

Toronto to win 4-3: 13%

Los Angeles D to win 4-0: 15%

Los Angeles D to win 4-1: 23%

Los Angeles D to win 4-2: 22%

Los Angeles D to win 4-3: 15%

There are other options for the MVP. It’s no surprise to see Shohei Ohtani with the best chance to win the award at 40%. He is followed by Valdimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez.

Start buying and selling sports contracts after completing these steps to create an account.

We’re discussing the sports markets on Kalshi, but it also has outcomes for politics, culture, weather and much more.

Markets for the NBA, NFL

There are markets for all NBA games. On Friday, check options for the Hawks vs. Magic, Celtics vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Pelicans, Timberwolves vs. Lakers and Warriors vs. Trail Blazers. New York has a 59% chance to get the win at home over Boston.

On Sunday, continue making trades for a full slate of NFL action. The day ends with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers taking on the Packers. This is his opportunity to beat every team in the NFL. Week 8 ends on Monday night with the Commanders taking on the Chiefs. The Chiefs currently have the best chance on Kalshi to win the Super Bowl.

