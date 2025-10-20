Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MNF, MLB Playoffs, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to collect a bonus for NFL prediction markets. Sign up here to start buying contracts for the Buccaneers vs. Lions and Texans vs. Seahawks.









New customers who sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP will receive a $10 bonus after making $100 worth of trades.

Kalshi is a prediction market platform that initially gained popularity by providing options for the latest presidential election. However, it gained traction for sports fans across the country after adding markets for NFL games and future outcomes. Below, we explain how you can purchase contracts for the two Monday Night Football matchups to end Week 7.

Register here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP and score a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the Bucs-Lions, Texans-Seahawks

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Conference Winners, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Lions have a 69% chance to get the win over the Buccaneers, who have a 31% chance to win. This means you can buy contracts for Tampa Bay at 31 cents each. If they happen to beat Detroit, each contract for result in a $1 payout.

You’ll be able to buy and sell contracts during the action on Monday night. Let’s say the Buccaneers get off to a hot start. Their price will likely go up, creating a chance where you could sell for a profit. There are other markets for the spread (Detroit -5.5 points) and the total (53.5 points scored).

Later, the Seahawks have a 61% chance to get the win over the Texans. Check out some of the props to predict Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Nico Collins or another player to score a touchdown.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

New customers can take these easy steps on Monday to start buy contracts with a bonus.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit. Make $100 worth of trades to release a $10 bonus.

Predict MVP, Conference Winners, More Future Results

There are plenty of other future markets for NFL fans. For example, you can take Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen or another player to win the regular season MVP. Shane Steichen has the best chances to win Coach of the Year, while Jaxson Dart has the best chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Chiefs have a 25% chance to win another ring in February. They are followed by the Bills, Colts, Broncos, Ravens and Patriots.

In addition to the NFL, customers can predict outcomes in NHL, MLB and NBA games. The NBA season begins on Tuesday with the Rockets vs. Thunder and Warriors vs. Lakers.

Sign up through the links above to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. New users can redeem a $10 bonus for NFL prediction markets.