Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Latest NFL Prediction Markets

Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. This will result in a $10 bonus for new customers.

Kalshi has quickly become a popular choice for sports fans across the country. Even with options in politics, culture, and weather, the NFL has become its bread and butter. It’s even added markets for spreads and totals. Below, we explain how you can buy contracts for some of the NFL games on Sunday. There are also ways to predict future outcomes, like the MVP award and conference winners.

NFL Week 7 Games for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Find markets for all Week 7 games on Sunday. Some of the games include the Rams vs. Jaguars, Raiders vs. Chiefs, Eagles vs. Vikings, Giants vs. Broncos, Colts vs. Chargers, Commanders vs. Cowboys and Packers vs. Cardinals.

On Sunday night, the Falcons have a 46% chance to beat the 49ers, while the 49ers have a 54% chance to win. This means contracts for Atlanta will cost around 46 cents each. If it results in a win, you’ll receive a $1 payout for every contract purchased.

Keep in mind that you can follow along and make trades during the action. Let’s say the Falcons get off to a great start. The price will likely go up, creating a chance to sell for a profit. This is also the case for the spread and total (SF to win by over 8.5 points and the game to have over 47.5 points scored).

Start making predictions on various outcomes in sports after taking these steps to create an account.

Make Predictions on NFL, NBA, MLB Futures

We discussed how you can make trades on individual games. But you can also predict other results, like whether Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield or another player will win the regular season MVP. There’s been a lot of movement in terms of who will win it all. The Chiefs and Colts are on the rise, while the Bills and Lions have fallen a bit.

Similar markets are available for the MLB postseason and NBA. The NBA season begins on Tuesday, making it a perfect time to determine how many games your favorite team will win.

