FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|5
|0
|175
|123
|7
|0
|261
|161
|Tulane
|3
|0
|81
|50
|6
|1
|181
|156
|Memphis
|3
|1
|158
|95
|7
|1
|301
|159
|North Texas
|3
|1
|190
|138
|7
|1
|369
|200
|South Florida
|3
|1
|196
|109
|6
|2
|323
|195
|Temple
|3
|1
|145
|104
|5
|3
|269
|208
|East Carolina
|2
|1
|88
|59
|4
|3
|212
|120
|Army
|2
|3
|116
|117
|3
|4
|167
|168
|FAU
|2
|3
|151
|199
|3
|5
|242
|290
|UTSA
|1
|2
|99
|95
|3
|4
|224
|216
|Rice
|1
|3
|75
|126
|4
|4
|173
|224
|UAB
|1
|3
|101
|146
|3
|4
|208
|272
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|108
|197
|2
|6
|176
|237
|Charlotte
|0
|5
|84
|209
|1
|7
|140
|298
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Rice, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at North Texas, Noon
Army at Air Force, Noon
UAB at Uconn, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 6
UTSA at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Temple at Army, Noon
UAB at Rice, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at FAU, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|5
|0
|157
|104
|8
|0
|288
|160
|Virginia
|4
|0
|141
|101
|7
|1
|297
|179
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|192
|119
|6
|2
|322
|176
|Louisville
|3
|1
|123
|102
|6
|1
|242
|150
|SMU
|3
|1
|112
|65
|5
|3
|251
|171
|Duke
|3
|1
|146
|84
|4
|3
|237
|180
|Miami
|2
|1
|91
|53
|6
|1
|238
|99
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|96
|99
|5
|2
|187
|132
|California
|2
|2
|104
|129
|5
|3
|200
|195
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|108
|120
|3
|5
|203
|239
|Clemson
|2
|3
|145
|113
|3
|4
|182
|146
|Stanford
|2
|3
|87
|157
|3
|5
|140
|236
|NC State
|1
|3
|122
|145
|4
|4
|244
|239
|Syracuse
|1
|4
|84
|161
|3
|5
|203
|250
|Florida St.
|0
|4
|104
|128
|3
|4
|278
|158
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|44
|76
|2
|5
|128
|167
|Boston College
|0
|5
|85
|185
|1
|7
|214
|275
___
Friday’s Games
North Carolina at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duke at Clemson, Noon
Miami at SMU, Noon
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at California, 3:45 p.m.
Georgia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
SMU at Boston College, Noon
Syracuse at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
California at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|5
|0
|160
|120
|8
|0
|290
|136
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|185
|112
|7
|1
|306
|152
|Houston
|4
|1
|141
|116
|7
|1
|230
|149
|Texas Tech
|4
|1
|175
|64
|7
|1
|349
|99
|TCU
|3
|2
|152
|142
|6
|2
|277
|201
|Utah
|3
|2
|174
|89
|6
|2
|311
|114
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|106
|136
|5
|3
|198
|194
|Kansas St.
|3
|2
|172
|124
|4
|4
|248
|206
|Iowa St.
|2
|3
|137
|138
|5
|3
|232
|174
|Baylor
|2
|3
|160
|171
|4
|4
|274
|261
|Kansas
|2
|3
|136
|151
|4
|4
|244
|207
|Arizona
|1
|3
|110
|116
|4
|3
|221
|142
|UCF
|1
|3
|96
|94
|4
|3
|215
|120
|Colorado
|1
|4
|93
|165
|3
|5
|181
|219
|West Virginia
|0
|5
|78
|195
|2
|6
|164
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|5
|74
|216
|1
|7
|116
|311
___
Saturday’s Games
UCF at Baylor, Noon
West Virginia at Houston, Noon
Arizona St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Colorado at West Virginia, Noon
BYU at Texas Tech, Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|4
|0
|160
|112
|8
|0
|332
|193
|UC Davis
|4
|0
|140
|79
|6
|1
|231
|207
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|173
|44
|6
|2
|268
|140
|E. Washington
|3
|1
|82
|118
|4
|4
|183
|248
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|96
|114
|5
|3
|236
|255
|Sacramento St.
|2
|2
|154
|143
|4
|4
|268
|227
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|85
|120
|3
|5
|208
|242
|Idaho
|1
|3
|122
|117
|3
|5
|217
|197
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|118
|126
|3
|5
|195
|197
|Weber St.
|1
|3
|102
|139
|3
|5
|195
|297
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|96
|139
|2
|6
|263
|255
|Portland St.
|0
|4
|77
|154
|0
|8
|100
|338
___
Friday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|0
|222
|92
|8
|0
|404
|123
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|106
|94
|5
|3
|228
|263
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|117
|78
|3
|5
|161
|226
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|113
|142
|3
|5
|169
|262
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|103
|101
|3
|5
|202
|264
|E. Illinois
|2
|3
|101
|110
|3
|5
|169
|204
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|114
|132
|3
|6
|155
|248
|W. Illinois
|1
|4
|115
|174
|2
|7
|207
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|4
|43
|111
|2
|6
|115
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|5
|0
|207
|64
|8
|0
|363
|87
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|134
|25
|7
|0
|255
|41
|Oregon
|4
|1
|161
|85
|7
|1
|330
|108
|Iowa
|4
|1
|156
|75
|6
|2
|250
|105
|Michigan
|4
|1
|122
|95
|6
|2
|232
|139
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|141
|95
|5
|2
|297
|162
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|133
|133
|6
|2
|280
|157
|Washington
|3
|2
|117
|112
|6
|2
|284
|167
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|88
|137
|5
|3
|191
|174
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|93
|97
|5
|3
|180
|134
|UCLA
|3
|2
|120
|140
|3
|5
|163
|248
|Illinois
|2
|3
|128
|198
|5
|3
|263
|220
|Maryland
|1
|3
|95
|88
|4
|3
|198
|121
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|112
|187
|4
|4
|251
|245
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|106
|119
|3
|4
|238
|136
|Michigan St.
|0
|5
|104
|190
|3
|5
|210
|260
|Purdue
|0
|5
|88
|149
|2
|6
|183
|222
|Wisconsin
|0
|5
|27
|143
|2
|6
|100
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Northwestern at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Ohio St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at UCLA, TBA
Oregon at Iowa, TBA
Washington at Wisconsin, TBA
Indiana at Penn St., TBA
Maryland at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|0
|170
|95
|7
|1
|345
|242
|Rhode Island
|5
|0
|196
|98
|7
|2
|268
|187
|Villanova
|5
|1
|215
|133
|6
|2
|245
|202
|Maine
|3
|1
|133
|86
|4
|4
|187
|185
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|116
|115
|5
|4
|211
|202
|William & Mary
|3
|2
|140
|147
|4
|4
|211
|232
|Stony Brook
|2
|2
|112
|111
|4
|4
|215
|211
|NC A&T
|2
|2
|125
|129
|2
|6
|189
|305
|Elon
|2
|3
|114
|113
|4
|5
|239
|222
|Campbell
|2
|3
|142
|152
|2
|7
|214
|334
|Towson
|1
|3
|79
|110
|3
|5
|178
|214
|Bryant
|0
|4
|103
|148
|2
|6
|194
|228
|Hampton
|0
|5
|95
|196
|2
|7
|184
|312
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|51
|158
|1
|7
|120
|263
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson at NC A&T, Noon
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
NC A&T at Stony Brook, Noon
Maine at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Villanova at Towson, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|0
|137
|69
|6
|2
|210
|169
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|101
|76
|4
|3
|215
|186
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|129
|122
|6
|2
|236
|189
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|68
|64
|4
|3
|154
|195
|Liberty
|2
|1
|73
|69
|3
|4
|134
|151
|Delaware
|2
|2
|118
|109
|4
|3
|204
|198
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|113
|88
|4
|3
|174
|131
|FIU
|1
|2
|67
|89
|3
|4
|157
|211
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|95
|113
|3
|4
|155
|168
|UTEP
|1
|3
|74
|99
|2
|6
|167
|202
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|64
|77
|1
|6
|130
|208
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|4
|78
|142
|0
|7
|119
|272
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 33, UTEP 20
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Missouri St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|200
|214
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|131
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
New Haven at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Va. Lynchburg at Sacred Heart, Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|3
|0
|110
|31
|6
|0
|259
|69
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|90
|55
|5
|1
|182
|116
|Penn
|2
|1
|84
|80
|4
|2
|166
|154
|Yale
|2
|1
|92
|54
|4
|2
|180
|102
|Princeton
|2
|1
|71
|66
|3
|3
|158
|174
|Cornell
|1
|2
|64
|99
|2
|4
|125
|173
|Brown
|0
|3
|52
|111
|3
|3
|155
|151
|Columbia
|0
|3
|34
|101
|1
|5
|74
|180
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Yale at Brown, Noon
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|0
|115
|68
|5
|3
|208
|171
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|111
|60
|5
|3
|196
|192
|Ohio
|3
|1
|125
|82
|5
|3
|234
|198
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|106
|103
|4
|4
|195
|173
|W. Michigan
|3
|1
|94
|42
|4
|4
|177
|150
|Toledo
|2
|2
|126
|55
|4
|4
|254
|128
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|69
|105
|3
|5
|131
|238
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|104
|103
|3
|5
|149
|292
|Akron
|2
|3
|90
|145
|3
|6
|169
|261
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|75
|109
|3
|5
|161
|203
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|96
|2
|6
|107
|177
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|110
|137
|2
|7
|217
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 5
N. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|1
|0
|35
|26
|5
|3
|303
|224
|SC State
|1
|0
|51
|20
|5
|3
|241
|230
|Howard
|1
|0
|33
|27
|4
|4
|155
|177
|NC Central
|0
|1
|26
|35
|5
|3
|279
|218
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|27
|33
|3
|5
|189
|208
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|20
|51
|1
|7
|160
|290
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|205
|60
|8
|0
|343
|77
|North Dakota
|4
|0
|154
|60
|6
|2
|320
|149
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|108
|85
|7
|1
|246
|140
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|111
|124
|5
|4
|197
|237
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|118
|118
|5
|3
|242
|232
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|122
|127
|5
|3
|284
|205
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|138
|122
|5
|3
|273
|223
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|65
|158
|2
|6
|164
|332
|N. Iowa
|0
|4
|41
|114
|2
|6
|112
|193
|Murray St.
|0
|4
|87
|181
|0
|8
|159
|353
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|112
|34
|6
|1
|207
|73
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|170
|96
|6
|2
|282
|186
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|140
|103
|6
|2
|229
|186
|UNLV
|2
|1
|113
|121
|6
|1
|260
|234
|Fresno St.
|2
|2
|64
|110
|5
|3
|205
|189
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|110
|112
|5
|3
|232
|198
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|119
|132
|4
|4
|252
|254
|Wyoming
|2
|2
|101
|83
|4
|4
|168
|158
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|88
|93
|2
|5
|169
|205
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|92
|125
|2
|6
|153
|217
|Air Force
|1
|4
|174
|214
|2
|5
|254
|261
|Nevada
|0
|4
|52
|112
|1
|7
|112
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
Army at Air Force, Noon
New Mexico at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
Nevada at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|3
|0
|79
|36
|5
|3
|210
|188
|Duquesne
|3
|1
|136
|45
|5
|4
|272
|224
|Stonehill
|2
|1
|46
|52
|3
|5
|120
|187
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|33
|39
|3
|5
|127
|185
|Robert Morris
|1
|2
|43
|55
|2
|6
|112
|211
|Wagner
|1
|2
|48
|56
|2
|6
|113
|216
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|3
|28
|107
|0
|7
|67
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon
Robert Morris at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Mercyhurst at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Stonehill at CCSU, Noon
Wagner at Robert Morris, Noon
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|172
|197
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|169
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|3
|0
|89
|44
|8
|0
|258
|125
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|128
|71
|5
|3
|256
|220
|Georgetown
|2
|1
|89
|83
|5
|3
|208
|206
|Colgate
|2
|2
|109
|94
|3
|5
|230
|247
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|77
|77
|1
|7
|151
|211
|Richmond
|1
|3
|88
|101
|4
|4
|159
|178
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|105
|162
|4
|5
|237
|315
|Fordham
|1
|3
|63
|116
|1
|7
|132
|302
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|4
|0
|136
|33
|5
|2
|219
|119
|Dayton
|4
|1
|176
|94
|6
|2
|245
|132
|Presbyterian
|3
|1
|133
|67
|7
|1
|305
|132
|Butler
|3
|1
|100
|90
|5
|3
|191
|200
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|2
|205
|91
|5
|3
|290
|148
|San Diego
|2
|2
|100
|93
|4
|4
|196
|237
|Morehead St.
|2
|3
|82
|131
|4
|5
|185
|287
|Stetson
|2
|3
|87
|188
|3
|6
|174
|354
|Marist
|1
|3
|85
|99
|3
|5
|169
|185
|Davidson
|0
|4
|73
|177
|1
|7
|156
|355
|Valparaiso
|0
|4
|40
|154
|1
|7
|151
|283
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Drake at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Butler at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|5
|0
|175
|103
|8
|0
|302
|189
|Alabama
|5
|0
|147
|101
|7
|1
|275
|146
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|164
|146
|7
|1
|296
|184
|Georgia
|4
|1
|163
|124
|6
|1
|236
|137
|Vanderbilt
|3
|1
|93
|71
|7
|1
|307
|150
|Texas
|3
|1
|105
|86
|6
|2
|232
|117
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|192
|180
|6
|2
|365
|247
|Missouri
|2
|2
|86
|81
|6
|2
|283
|134
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|82
|81
|6
|2
|227
|100
|Florida
|2
|2
|79
|96
|3
|4
|157
|140
|LSU
|2
|3
|108
|124
|5
|3
|204
|151
|Auburn
|1
|4
|87
|107
|4
|4
|198
|149
|South Carolina
|1
|5
|101
|148
|3
|5
|163
|169
|Mississippi St.
|0
|4
|102
|140
|4
|4
|261
|187
|Kentucky
|0
|5
|97
|172
|2
|5
|169
|211
|Arkansas
|0
|4
|132
|153
|2
|6
|284
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Texas, Noon
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Georgia at Mississippi St., Noon
The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|0
|205
|76
|6
|1
|253
|105
|W. Carolina
|4
|0
|170
|101
|5
|3
|298
|267
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|122
|93
|4
|4
|236
|235
|Furman
|3
|2
|106
|132
|5
|3
|195
|216
|ETSU
|2
|3
|153
|131
|4
|5
|272
|271
|The Citadel
|2
|3
|120
|130
|3
|5
|171
|205
|Wofford
|1
|3
|83
|72
|2
|6
|145
|154
|Samford
|1
|5
|119
|237
|1
|7
|129
|313
|VMI
|0
|4
|46
|152
|1
|7
|137
|284
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Furman at Chattanooga, Noon
The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|4
|0
|121
|75
|7
|1
|207
|178
|SE Louisiana
|4
|0
|170
|45
|6
|2
|281
|152
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|130
|62
|6
|2
|248
|134
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|2
|2
|135
|103
|6
|2
|369
|137
|East Texas A&M
|2
|2
|136
|119
|2
|6
|222
|319
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|75
|71
|2
|6
|115
|205
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|41
|109
|2
|6
|150
|214
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|51
|103
|2
|6
|163
|236
|Incarnate Word
|0
|4
|96
|159
|2
|6
|208
|266
|Northwestern St.
|0
|4
|41
|150
|1
|7
|85
|323
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|3
|1
|184
|100
|5
|2
|293
|168
|Jackson St.
|3
|1
|157
|97
|5
|2
|235
|149
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|1
|152
|114
|4
|4
|240
|265
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|90
|105
|3
|4
|153
|241
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|116
|179
|4
|4
|236
|290
|MVSU
|0
|3
|55
|100
|1
|6
|139
|249
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|87
|49
|6
|2
|190
|138
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|116
|69
|4
|3
|187
|145
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|79
|89
|5
|3
|202
|225
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|61
|122
|3
|5
|198
|248
|Alcorn St.
|1
|3
|92
|80
|2
|6
|175
|204
|Southern U.
|0
|4
|65
|150
|1
|7
|127
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|0
|188
|78
|7
|1
|278
|129
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|113
|112
|4
|3
|133
|198
|Marshall
|2
|1
|139
|115
|4
|3
|246
|216
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|122
|139
|5
|3
|256
|205
|Appalachian St.
|1
|3
|121
|127
|4
|4
|216
|221
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|110
|131
|3
|5
|230
|283
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|82
|134
|1
|7
|163
|326
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|4
|0
|147
|88
|6
|2
|264
|197
|Troy
|4
|0
|151
|102
|6
|2
|233
|194
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|96
|96
|4
|4
|189
|228
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|71
|125
|3
|5
|138
|265
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|3
|101
|132
|2
|6
|188
|242
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|96
|115
|2
|6
|202
|236
|Texas State
|0
|4
|128
|171
|3
|5
|273
|271
___
Tuesday’s Games
James Madison 52, Texas State 20
Thursday’s Games
Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 6
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
James Madison at Marshall, Noon
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., Noon
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|5
|0
|225
|92
|9
|0
|408
|146
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|151
|98
|4
|4
|214
|233
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|193
|147
|5
|3
|289
|196
|West Georgia
|3
|3
|131
|172
|6
|3
|234
|216
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|2
|99
|112
|3
|5
|194
|270
|S. Utah
|2
|2
|125
|110
|3
|5
|281
|266
|E. Kentucky
|1
|3
|67
|119
|3
|5
|138
|225
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|107
|171
|2
|6
|219
|315
|Utah Tech
|0
|4
|57
|134
|1
|7
|138
|232
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
West Georgia at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|274
|149
|Uconn
|5
|3
|294
|196
|Umass
|0
|8
|92
|287
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB at Uconn, Noon
Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.