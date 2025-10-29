FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 0 175…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 0 175 123 7 0 261 161 Tulane 3 0 81 50 6 1 181 156 Memphis 3 1 158 95 7 1 301 159 North Texas 3 1 190 138 7 1 369 200 South Florida 3 1 196 109 6 2 323 195 Temple 3 1 145 104 5 3 269 208 East Carolina 2 1 88 59 4 3 212 120 Army 2 3 116 117 3 4 167 168 FAU 2 3 151 199 3 5 242 290 UTSA 1 2 99 95 3 4 224 216 Rice 1 3 75 126 4 4 173 224 UAB 1 3 101 146 3 4 208 272 Tulsa 0 5 108 197 2 6 176 237 Charlotte 0 5 84 209 1 7 140 298

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at North Texas, Noon

Army at Air Force, Noon

UAB at Uconn, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6

UTSA at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Temple at Army, Noon

UAB at Rice, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 5 0 157 104 8 0 288 160 Virginia 4 0 141 101 7 1 297 179 Pittsburgh 4 1 192 119 6 2 322 176 Louisville 3 1 123 102 6 1 242 150 SMU 3 1 112 65 5 3 251 171 Duke 3 1 146 84 4 3 237 180 Miami 2 1 91 53 6 1 238 99 Wake Forest 2 2 96 99 5 2 187 132 California 2 2 104 129 5 3 200 195 Virginia Tech 2 2 108 120 3 5 203 239 Clemson 2 3 145 113 3 4 182 146 Stanford 2 3 87 157 3 5 140 236 NC State 1 3 122 145 4 4 244 239 Syracuse 1 4 84 161 3 5 203 250 Florida St. 0 4 104 128 3 4 278 158 North Carolina 0 3 44 76 2 5 128 167 Boston College 0 5 85 185 1 7 214 275

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, Noon

Miami at SMU, Noon

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at California, 3:45 p.m.

Georgia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

SMU at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

California at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 160 120 8 0 290 136 Cincinnati 5 0 185 112 7 1 306 152 Houston 4 1 141 116 7 1 230 149 Texas Tech 4 1 175 64 7 1 349 99 TCU 3 2 152 142 6 2 277 201 Utah 3 2 174 89 6 2 311 114 Arizona St. 3 2 106 136 5 3 198 194 Kansas St. 3 2 172 124 4 4 248 206 Iowa St. 2 3 137 138 5 3 232 174 Baylor 2 3 160 171 4 4 274 261 Kansas 2 3 136 151 4 4 244 207 Arizona 1 3 110 116 4 3 221 142 UCF 1 3 96 94 4 3 215 120 Colorado 1 4 93 165 3 5 181 219 West Virginia 0 5 78 195 2 6 164 239 Oklahoma St. 0 5 74 216 1 7 116 311

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Baylor, Noon

West Virginia at Houston, Noon

Arizona St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Colorado at West Virginia, Noon

BYU at Texas Tech, Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 4 0 160 112 8 0 332 193 UC Davis 4 0 140 79 6 1 231 207 Montana St. 4 0 173 44 6 2 268 140 E. Washington 3 1 82 118 4 4 183 248 N. Arizona 2 2 96 114 5 3 236 255 Sacramento St. 2 2 154 143 4 4 268 227 Cal Poly 1 3 85 120 3 5 208 242 Idaho 1 3 122 117 3 5 217 197 N. Colorado 1 3 118 126 3 5 195 197 Weber St. 1 3 102 139 3 5 195 297 Idaho St. 1 3 96 139 2 6 263 255 Portland St. 0 4 77 154 0 8 100 338

Friday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 5 0 222 92 8 0 404 123 Gardner-Webb 3 1 106 94 5 3 228 263 UT Martin 3 1 117 78 3 5 161 226 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 113 142 3 5 169 262 SE Missouri 2 2 103 101 3 5 202 264 E. Illinois 2 3 101 110 3 5 169 204 Charleston Southern 2 3 114 132 3 6 155 248 W. Illinois 1 4 115 174 2 7 207 350 Tennessee St. 0 4 43 111 2 6 115 221

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 5 0 207 64 8 0 363 87 Ohio St. 4 0 134 25 7 0 255 41 Oregon 4 1 161 85 7 1 330 108 Iowa 4 1 156 75 6 2 250 105 Michigan 4 1 122 95 6 2 232 139 Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 2 297 162 Nebraska 3 2 133 133 6 2 280 157 Washington 3 2 117 112 6 2 284 167 Minnesota 3 2 88 137 5 3 191 174 Northwestern 3 2 93 97 5 3 180 134 UCLA 3 2 120 140 3 5 163 248 Illinois 2 3 128 198 5 3 263 220 Maryland 1 3 95 88 4 3 198 121 Rutgers 1 4 112 187 4 4 251 245 Penn St. 0 4 106 119 3 4 238 136 Michigan St. 0 5 104 190 3 5 210 260 Purdue 0 5 88 149 2 6 183 222 Wisconsin 0 5 27 143 2 6 100 191

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Northwestern at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Ohio St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at UCLA, TBA

Oregon at Iowa, TBA

Washington at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Penn St., TBA

Maryland at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 170 95 7 1 345 242 Rhode Island 5 0 196 98 7 2 268 187 Villanova 5 1 215 133 6 2 245 202 Maine 3 1 133 86 4 4 187 185 New Hampshire 3 2 116 115 5 4 211 202 William & Mary 3 2 140 147 4 4 211 232 Stony Brook 2 2 112 111 4 4 215 211 NC A&T 2 2 125 129 2 6 189 305 Elon 2 3 114 113 4 5 239 222 Campbell 2 3 142 152 2 7 214 334 Towson 1 3 79 110 3 5 178 214 Bryant 0 4 103 148 2 6 194 228 Hampton 0 5 95 196 2 7 184 312 Albany (NY) 0 4 51 158 1 7 120 263

Saturday’s Games

Towson at NC A&T, Noon

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

NC A&T at Stony Brook, Noon

Maine at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Towson, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 4 0 137 69 6 2 210 169 Jacksonville St. 3 0 101 76 4 3 215 186 W. Kentucky 4 1 129 122 6 2 236 189 Missouri St. 2 1 68 64 4 3 154 195 Liberty 2 1 73 69 3 4 134 151 Delaware 2 2 118 109 4 3 204 198 Louisiana Tech 2 2 113 88 4 3 174 131 FIU 1 2 67 89 3 4 157 211 New Mexico St. 1 3 95 113 3 4 155 168 UTEP 1 3 74 99 2 6 167 202 Middle Tennessee 0 3 64 77 1 6 130 208 Sam Houston St. 0 4 78 142 0 7 119 272

Tuesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 33, UTEP 20

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Missouri St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 3 200 214 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 5 131 161

Saturday’s Games

New Haven at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Va. Lynchburg at Sacred Heart, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 3 0 110 31 6 0 259 69 Dartmouth 2 1 90 55 5 1 182 116 Penn 2 1 84 80 4 2 166 154 Yale 2 1 92 54 4 2 180 102 Princeton 2 1 71 66 3 3 158 174 Cornell 1 2 64 99 2 4 125 173 Brown 0 3 52 111 3 3 155 151 Columbia 0 3 34 101 1 5 74 180

Friday’s Games

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Yale at Brown, Noon

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 4 0 115 68 5 3 208 171 Cent. Michigan 3 1 111 60 5 3 196 192 Ohio 3 1 125 82 5 3 234 198 Buffalo 3 1 106 103 4 4 195 173 W. Michigan 3 1 94 42 4 4 177 150 Toledo 2 2 126 55 4 4 254 128 Ball St. 2 2 69 105 3 5 131 238 Kent St. 2 2 104 103 3 5 149 292 Akron 2 3 90 145 3 6 169 261 Bowling Green 1 3 75 109 3 5 161 203 N. Illinois 1 3 66 96 2 6 107 177 E. Michigan 1 4 110 137 2 7 217 296

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

N. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 1 0 35 26 5 3 303 224 SC State 1 0 51 20 5 3 241 230 Howard 1 0 33 27 4 4 155 177 NC Central 0 1 26 35 5 3 279 218 Morgan St. 0 1 27 33 3 5 189 208 Norfolk St. 0 1 20 51 1 7 160 290

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 205 60 8 0 343 77 North Dakota 4 0 154 60 6 2 320 149 S. Dakota St. 3 1 108 85 7 1 246 140 South Dakota 3 2 111 124 5 4 197 237 Illinois St. 2 2 118 118 5 3 242 232 S. Illinois 2 2 122 127 5 3 284 205 Youngstown St. 2 2 138 122 5 3 273 223 Indiana St. 0 4 65 158 2 6 164 332 N. Iowa 0 4 41 114 2 6 112 193 Murray St. 0 4 87 181 0 8 159 353

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 3 0 112 34 6 1 207 73 Boise St. 4 0 170 96 6 2 282 186 Hawaii 3 1 140 103 6 2 229 186 UNLV 2 1 113 121 6 1 260 234 Fresno St. 2 2 64 110 5 3 205 189 New Mexico 2 2 110 112 5 3 232 198 Utah St. 2 2 119 132 4 4 252 254 Wyoming 2 2 101 83 4 4 168 158 San Jose St. 1 2 88 93 2 5 169 205 Colorado St. 1 3 92 125 2 6 153 217 Air Force 1 4 174 214 2 5 254 261 Nevada 0 4 52 112 1 7 112 220

Saturday’s Games

Army at Air Force, Noon

New Mexico at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 3 0 79 36 5 3 210 188 Duquesne 3 1 136 45 5 4 272 224 Stonehill 2 1 46 52 3 5 120 187 LIU Brooklyn 1 2 33 39 3 5 127 185 Robert Morris 1 2 43 55 2 6 112 211 Wagner 1 2 48 56 2 6 113 216 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 28 107 0 7 67 250

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Mercyhurst at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Stonehill at CCSU, Noon

Wagner at Robert Morris, Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 172 197 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 7 169 262

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 3 0 89 44 8 0 258 125 Lafayette 3 0 128 71 5 3 256 220 Georgetown 2 1 89 83 5 3 208 206 Colgate 2 2 109 94 3 5 230 247 Holy Cross 1 2 77 77 1 7 151 211 Richmond 1 3 88 101 4 4 159 178 Bucknell 1 3 105 162 4 5 237 315 Fordham 1 3 63 116 1 7 132 302

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 4 0 136 33 5 2 219 119 Dayton 4 1 176 94 6 2 245 132 Presbyterian 3 1 133 67 7 1 305 132 Butler 3 1 100 90 5 3 191 200 St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 2 205 91 5 3 290 148 San Diego 2 2 100 93 4 4 196 237 Morehead St. 2 3 82 131 4 5 185 287 Stetson 2 3 87 188 3 6 174 354 Marist 1 3 85 99 3 5 169 185 Davidson 0 4 73 177 1 7 156 355 Valparaiso 0 4 40 154 1 7 151 283

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Drake at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Butler at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 5 0 175 103 8 0 302 189 Alabama 5 0 147 101 7 1 275 146 Mississippi 4 1 164 146 7 1 296 184 Georgia 4 1 163 124 6 1 236 137 Vanderbilt 3 1 93 71 7 1 307 150 Texas 3 1 105 86 6 2 232 117 Tennessee 3 2 192 180 6 2 365 247 Missouri 2 2 86 81 6 2 283 134 Oklahoma 2 2 82 81 6 2 227 100 Florida 2 2 79 96 3 4 157 140 LSU 2 3 108 124 5 3 204 151 Auburn 1 4 87 107 4 4 198 149 South Carolina 1 5 101 148 3 5 163 169 Mississippi St. 0 4 102 140 4 4 261 187 Kentucky 0 5 97 172 2 5 169 211 Arkansas 0 4 132 153 2 6 284 262

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Texas, Noon

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Georgia at Mississippi St., Noon

The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 5 0 205 76 6 1 253 105 W. Carolina 4 0 170 101 5 3 298 267 Chattanooga 3 1 122 93 4 4 236 235 Furman 3 2 106 132 5 3 195 216 ETSU 2 3 153 131 4 5 272 271 The Citadel 2 3 120 130 3 5 171 205 Wofford 1 3 83 72 2 6 145 154 Samford 1 5 119 237 1 7 129 313 VMI 0 4 46 152 1 7 137 284

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Furman at Chattanooga, Noon

The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 4 0 121 75 7 1 207 178 SE Louisiana 4 0 170 45 6 2 281 152 Stephen F. Austin 4 0 130 62 6 2 248 134 UT Rio Grande Valley 2 2 135 103 6 2 369 137 East Texas A&M 2 2 136 119 2 6 222 319 Nicholls 2 2 75 71 2 6 115 205 Houston Christian 1 3 41 109 2 6 150 214 McNeese St. 1 3 51 103 2 6 163 236 Incarnate Word 0 4 96 159 2 6 208 266 Northwestern St. 0 4 41 150 1 7 85 323

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 3 1 184 100 5 2 293 168 Jackson St. 3 1 157 97 5 2 235 149 Bethune-Cookman 3 1 152 114 4 4 240 265 Florida A&M 2 1 90 105 3 4 153 241 Alabama A&M 1 3 116 179 4 4 236 290 MVSU 0 3 55 100 1 6 139 249

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 0 87 49 6 2 190 138 Texas Southern 3 1 116 69 4 3 187 145 Grambling St. 2 2 79 89 5 3 202 225 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 61 122 3 5 198 248 Alcorn St. 1 3 92 80 2 6 175 204 Southern U. 0 4 65 150 1 7 127 296

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 0 188 78 7 1 278 129 Coastal Carolina 3 1 113 112 4 3 133 198 Marshall 2 1 139 115 4 3 246 216 Old Dominion 2 2 122 139 5 3 256 205 Appalachian St. 1 3 121 127 4 4 216 221 Georgia Southern 1 3 110 131 3 5 230 283 Georgia St. 0 4 82 134 1 7 163 326

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 4 0 147 88 6 2 264 197 Troy 4 0 151 102 6 2 233 194 Arkansas St. 3 1 96 96 4 4 189 228 Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 71 125 3 5 138 265 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 3 101 132 2 6 188 242 South Alabama 1 3 96 115 2 6 202 236 Texas State 0 4 128 171 3 5 273 271

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 52, Texas State 20

Thursday’s Games

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

James Madison at Marshall, Noon

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., Noon

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 5 0 225 92 9 0 408 146 Abilene Christian 3 1 151 98 4 4 214 233 Austin Peay 3 2 193 147 5 3 289 196 West Georgia 3 3 131 172 6 3 234 216 Cent. Arkansas 2 2 99 112 3 5 194 270 S. Utah 2 2 125 110 3 5 281 266 E. Kentucky 1 3 67 119 3 5 138 225 North Alabama 1 3 107 171 2 6 219 315 Utah Tech 0 4 57 134 1 7 138 232

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 2 274 149 Uconn 5 3 294 196 Umass 0 8 92 287

Saturday’s Games

UAB at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

