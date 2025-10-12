FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NFL Week 6 Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don’t sleep on the chance to win a $300 bonus with this FanDuel promo code offer. New players can start betting on NFL Week 6 or any other market this weekend. Start signing up by clicking here .







Place a $5 wager on the NFL to get a $300 bonus if that bet wins. This equates to a 60-1 odds boost for players to apply to any game this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar for players on Sunday. Take advantage of this welcome bonus before checking out the other in-app offers. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 6 and secure a $300 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $300 Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Promos NFL Boost Around the World, MLB Postseason Profit Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting and that won’t change on Sunday. We are looking at a full slate of NFL games, including Jets vs. Broncos in London.

New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can use a $5 bet on any NFL matchup. If that bet wins, players will receive a $300 bonus. From there, use these bonus bets to make picks on everything from the NFL and MLB Postseason to NHL and NBA preseason.

Red Zone Specials

FanDuel Sportsbook has a variety of ways to get in on the action during football season. Check out the Red Zone specials for Sunday’s games. These are unique offers that include prop bets for more than one game:

Each team to score 1+ touchdowns in the 1:00 p.m. ET games (-115)

1+ point to be scored in every quarter of each 1:00 p.m. ET game (+340)

Each team to score 1+ passing touchdown in the 1:00 p.m. ET games (+750)

Each team to score 1+ field goal in the 1:00 p.m., 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET games (+2000)

Each team to score 2+ touchdowns and 2+ field goals in each 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET games (+12500)

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook in time to secure this $300 bonus for the NFL Week 6 games. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive a $300 bonus.

Players who start with this $300 bonus will have a nice bankroll to use on the NFL Week 6 games. There should be something for every football fan on Sunday.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.