Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in FanCash for Monday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It’s a busy time in sports, making it a great time to unlock the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Sign up here to make your first bet on either NFL matchup on Monday night.









New customers who place a $50 bet with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer will receive $250 in FanCash. The FanCash can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, such as profit boosts, bonus bets or merchandise.

The Lions will take on the Buccaneers at 7 pm ET. Detroit is a 6.5-point favorite at home, with a total set at 52.5 points. Then, we have the Texans vs. Seahawks at 10 pm ET. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite, with the total being a lower number at 41.5 points.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for the Lions-Bucs

The Lions have the longest streak in the NFL without consecutive losses. However, they’re facing a Buccaneers team that only has one loss so far this season. Emeka Egbuka is questionable, but they are expected to have back on the field after missing a few weeks. Check the promotions tab after getting in your first wager with this welcome offer to find profit boosts and increase your winnings on a parlay.

Bettors on the east coast may have to wake up to see how the late game ends. Houston started the season with three losses, but they’ve been able to bounce back with two wins in a row.

New customers in eligible states can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL bets this week.

Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Fill in your date of birth, email address and full name to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place a $50 bet to score $250 in FanCash.

There is an alternative welcome offer for those in New York. Claim (5) 100% profit boosts to double your winnings.

Use FanCash for the ALCS, NBA Openers

Your FanCash can be split up for other sports, including Game 7 of the ALCS on Monday night. The Mariners will have George Kirby on the mound, while the Blue Jays will pitch Shane Bieber. The winner of this game will go on to face the Dodgers in the World Series.

NBA fans can use this bonus to bet on the first games of the regular season. We have the Rockets vs. Thunder and Warriors vs. Lakers on Tuesday night.

