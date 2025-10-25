Doncic leads Los Angeles against Sacramento after 43-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1, seventh in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California;…

Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Sacramento Kings after Luka Doncic scored 43 points in the Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall, 26-26 in Western Conference action and 20-21 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall and 12-4 in Pacific Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.6% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Nique Clifford: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (knee).

