Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 Profit Boosts For MLB Playoffs, NHL, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a busy sports week ahead with MLB postseason games, NHL games and Thursday night’s Steelers-Bengals game. Capitalize on games like Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 2 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to secure 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. Click here and set up your account before betting $1 on any game to unlock your rewards.





Game 2 of Dodgers-Brewers is the biggest game tonight. The Dodgers are looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta.

We also have eight NHL games tonight, with notable matchups like Oilers-Rangers, Lightning-Capitals and Wild-Stars.

A $1 bet on any of these games will unlock your tokens, win or lose, but you could also look ahead to other events later this week. Tomorrow, the ALCS continues with Blue Jays-Mariners Game 3. The Steelers will also visit the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Once you get your 20 profit boost tokens credited to your account, you will have 14 days to use them before they expire. These tokens will be eligible to use for bets up to $25 on any game. We will walk you through some betting opportunities you might want to consider with Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X For Dodgers-Brewers Game 2, More

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos Million Dollar Parlay Payday, 50 Burger, NFL Flips, Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Oct. 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Knowing that you do not have to win your initial $1 bet, this is a great time to get familiar with the Caesars Sportsbook app. As an example, Caesars is running daily specials for the MLB postseason. For today, you can bet on which player will hit the longest home run in Game 2 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers. You can bet $1 on any of these markets to instantly get your profit boost tokens:

Shohei Ohtani (+400)

No HR hit (+600)

Jackson Chourio (+800)

Freddie Freeman (+1000)

Andrew Vaughn (+1000)

Teoscar Hernandez (+1200)

Jake Bauers (+1200)

Will Smith (+1200)

William Contreras (+1600)

Tommy Edman (+1600)

Click on the specific sport that interests you to see if there are any specials available. Using the NFL as an example, you can usually bet on who will lead a specific category in a given week.

Bet Boosts For Dodgers-Brewers, More

Caesars Sportsbook is currently running multiple bet boosts for tonight’s Dodgers-Brewers game, NHL matchups and Steelers-Bengals on Thursday:

Dodgers win and Yoshinobu Yamamoto over 6.5 strikeouts (+275)

Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn EACH over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (+300

Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson EACH score a goal (+550)

Sidney Crosby and Chris Kreider EACH score a goal (+800)

DK Metcalf and Tee Higgins EACH 59.5 receiving yards (+380)

Ja’Marr Chase over 4.5 receptions and a touchdown (+190)

Create New Account With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Set up a new account by clicking here and entering basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, etc.). Make sure to input the promo code WTOP20X to get your welcome offer.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal, etc.). This will cover your initial $1 bet on any game to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens.

Once you get your profit boosts, use them within one week before they expire from your account.