Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Claim Double Your Winnings for NCAAF, NFL Week 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X offer to capitalize on NFL Week 6 games like Seahawks-Jaguars and Lions-Chiefs along with MLB postseason games. Create an account here and bet just $1 on any game this weekend to instantly get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens.





This is one of the unique offers in the sports betting industry, as you just have to bet $1 to instantly unlock your profit boost tokens. You do not have to win your initial bet, and you will receive your tokens before your wager even settles. Your tokens will stay in your account for 14 days before they expire, and you can use them for bets up to $25 on any game.

We do have a huge MLB postseason game tonight with Game 5 of the Cubs-Brewers series. The winner will move onto the NLCS to face the Dodgers. Tomorrow, we also have Game 1 of the ALCS in Toronto.

NFL’s Week 6 slate is loaded, and it starts with Broncos-Jets in London at 9:30 a.m. EDT, followed by the early-afternoon slated, which is headlined by Seahawks-Jaguars. Later, games like 49ers-Buccaneers and the Lions-Chiefs Sunday Night Football matchup.

Bet just $1 on any of these games to instantly get your profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Activate 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos MLB Postseason Odds Boosts, Fastball Fortune, NFL Flips, Million Dollar Parlay Payday, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Oct. 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

While any $1 bet will secure your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens, this is a great opportunity to get familiar with the Caesars Sportsbook app. An example is the bet boosts that are available for this weekend’s games. Click on the “boosts” icon to view the available markets with boosted odds:

Nico Hoerner and Sal Frelick EACH over 1.5 total hits + runs + RBI (+350)

Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki EACH hit a home run (+2200)

JK Dobbins over 89.5 rushing yards and a touchdown (+325)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Brian Thomas Jr. EACH over 5.5 receptions (+250)

Drake Maye over 1.5 passing touchdowns and over 19.5 rushing yards (+200)

Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff EACH over 239.5 passing yards (+200)

NFL Week 6 Specials With Caesars Sportsbook

Within the Caesars sportsbook app, users can take advantage of weekly special betting markets for the NFL season. For this week, you can bet on which player will have the most passing yards, rushing yards or receiving yards. This goes along with options to bet on the highest and lowest scoring games among other opportunities.

Let’s take a look at the top contenders to lead the NFL in passing yards for Week 6:

Dak Prescott +900

Matthew Stafford +900

Brock Purdy +900

Justin Herber +1000

Patrick Mahomes +1000

Sam Darnold +1200

Mac Jones +1200

Baker Mayfield +1200

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Click here and go through the registration process to create your account and secure this offer from Caesars Sportbook. Enter the bonus code WTOP20X alongside basic identifying information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to create your account.

The next step from there is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card or debit card. This will enable you to place your initial $1 bet on any game to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens.

Once you get your tokens, use them within two weeks before they expire.