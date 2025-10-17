Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Claim Best MLB Playoffs, NCAAF, NFL Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to lock in 20 100 percent profit boosts for a huge sports weekend. Bet just $1 on the MLB postseason, college football or NFL games to instantly unlock your tokens. Click here and create your new account to secure your offer in time for this weekend’s action.









With this offer, you do not have to worry about winning your initial $1 bet. You will receive your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens before your initial wager even settles. Your tokens will stay in your account for 14 days after you receive them, and they can be used for bets up to $25.

There are some prominent betting opportunities tonight with MLB postseason games alongside a few college football matchups. Bet $1 on Game 5 of Blue Jays-Mariners or Game 4 or Brewers-Dodgers to activate your offer. We also have Louisville-Miami and Nebraska-Minnesota games tonight.

We also have tons of more football games to look forward to this weekend. On Saturday, games like Ole Miss-Georgia and Tennessee-Alabama will get a ton of attention. For Sunday’s Week 7 slate, we have matchups like Rams-Jaguars, Colts-Chargers and more.

You can bet $1 on any market for these games to instantly unlock your offer from Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK20X: Activate 20 Profit Boost Offer

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos Million Dollar Parlay Payday, NFL Flips, 50 Burger Contest, MLB Fastball Fortune, Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Oct. 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Knowing that you do not have to win your $1 bet to get the profit boosts, this is a great chance to use one of the unique betting markets that Caesars Sportsbook provides. Pre-made parlays like the ones below are great choices:

Cal Raleigh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani EACH hit 1+ home runs (+3560)

George Springer, Jorge Polanco, Williams Contreras, Teoscar Hernandez EACH 1+ RBI (+2060)

Miami, Nebraska, LSU, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Georgia all win (+1327)

Saquon Barkley, Breece Hall, Alvin Kamara, De’Von Achane, Ashton Jeanty EACH score a touchdown (+3367)

Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence EACH 2+ passing touchdowns and 250+ passing yards, Davante Adams and Travis Hunter EACH score a touchdown (+2250)

Bet Boost Opportunities With Caesars Sportsbook

In addition to your welcome offer, you can take advantage of betting markets that have boosted odds. Click on the “boosts” icon at the top of the home page to view options like the ones included below:

Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena EACH record a hit (+275)

Jackson Chourio and Teoscar Hernandez EACH hit a home run (+2500)

LSU, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma all win (+560)

Ohio State, Indiana, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all win (+375)

Brian Thomas Jr. over 5.5 receptions and a touchdown (+325)

Chiefs, Vikings, Jets and Browns all win (+750)

Registration Process With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK20X

Create a new account by clicking here and entering basic identifying information, like your name, birth date, mailing address, etc. Make sure to enter the promo code NEWSWK20X to ensure that you receive this welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your initial $1 bet to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens.

As noted above, you will have two weeks to put your tokens to use before they expire from your account.