Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $210 Bonus for NFL Week 6 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Betr promo code WTOP to score a bonus for NFL picks on Sunday. Click here to activate this welcome offer and find several discounts for Week 6.









New customers who create an account with the Betr promo code will receive an instant $10 bonus. Then, your first deposit will be matched up to $200.

There are different types of picks available on this fantasy app. Customers can use Boost, Edge, Discount, Nuke, Surge and Anchor picks for the NFL. Check the promotions tab to find a $10 Mystery Multiplier No Sweat and learn how to qualify for the VIP program.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and redeem a $210 bonus for NFL picks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Use $210 Bonus for NFL Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Anchor Picks, Boosts, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Edge Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your entry will determine the potential winnings of your contest. Browse through options for all NFL games on Sunday afternoon, such as the Cardinals vs. Colts, Browns vs. Steelers, Cowboys vs. Panthers, Seahawks vs. Jaguars, Rams vs. Ravens, Bengals vs. Packers and 49ers vs. Buccaneers.

Dak Prescott: 150.5 passing yards (Anchor)

Javonte Williams: 77.5 rushing yards

Matthew Stafford: 254.5 passing yards

Puka Nacua: 0.5 rush + rec TDs (Edge)

Stefon Diggs: 60.5 receiving yards

Keenan Allen: 79.5 receiving yards (Boost)

Emeka Egbuka: 60.5 receiving yards (Discount)

Jordan Love: 17.5 fantasy points

Christian McCaffrey: 5.5 receptions

Select any of these players to find all their markets. It shows previous stats, so you can do some research before making your picks.

How to Register with the Betr Promo Code

The fantasy app co-founded by Jake Paul has been growing in popularity across the US. Take these steps on Sunday to release a bonus.

Click here to apply the Betr promo code WTOP. Provide the basic info needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method up to $200.

The $10 bonus will be added to your account after signing up. Then, you’ll have a 100% deposit match up to $200. The entries tab on the bottom of the app will display all your active and completed entries.

Apply Bonus to Sunday Night Football

Use any remaining bonus for an exciting matchup on Sunday night in Kansas City. The Chiefs are off to a 2-3 start, and they’ll have to take down the Lions to bet back to .500 this season. Check out markets for Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Travis Kelce and other players.

Week 6 ends with a doubleheader on Monday night. Make picks on the Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders. It does have injury protection, so you won’t lose an entry because of a player getting hurt early in a game.

Register through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP and claim a $210 bonus for NFL daily fantasy.