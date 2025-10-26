Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get Up to $210 Bonus for NFL Week 8 Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Betr promo code immediately awards new customers with a $10 bonus. Then, you’ll get a 50% match up to $200.

Begin making picks on the 1 pm ET slate. Find markets for the Dolphins vs. Falcons, Jets vs. Bengals, Browns vs. Patriots, Giants vs. Eagles, Bills vs. Panthers, Bears vs. Ravens and 49ers vs. Texans. It shows the trending players on the home page, which includes Cam Skattebo.

NFL Markets for the Betr Promo Code WTOP

These are some of the popular markets for the late afternoon games (Buccaneers vs. Saints, Cowboys vs. Broncos and Titans vs. Colts):

Baker Mayfield: 249.5 passing yards

Cade Otton: 40.5 receiving yards

Alvin Kamara: 45.5 rushing yards

Jake Ferguson: 32.5 receiving yards (Discount)

CeeDee Lamb: 0.5 anytime TD (Nuke)

Dak Prescott: 253.5 passing yards

Courtland Sutton: 62.5 receiving yards

Daniel Jones: 234.5 passing yards

Cam Ward: 0.5 passing TDs (Edge)

Jonathan Taylor: 101.5 rushing yards

You’ll notice that some of these are Discount, Nuke and Edge picks. These are just a few of the in-app bonuses available to customers. It also has injury protection, so you won’t lose an entry because of an early injury.

Betr Promo Code: How to Claim $210 Bonus

This daily fantasy app co-owned by Jake Paul has become a popular choice for sports fans across the country. Complete these steps on Sunday to lock-in a bonus.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make your first deposit.

A $10 bonus will be added to your account after signing up. The additional bonus comes down to the amount of your opening deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can claim the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit. Go to the entries page to keep track of your active and completed contests.

Make Picks on SNF, MNF

Continue using your bonus for the anticipated matchup on Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers will be taking on the Packers as a member of the Steelers. Then, Week 8 ends on Monday night with the Commanders vs. Chiefs. You won’t find any totals for Jayden Daniels, who is out for Washington.

The NFL is just one option for your bonus. Betr has markets for the NBA, NHL and World Series. Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays is set for Monday night in Los Angeles.

Follow the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Get a $210 bonus for NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA picks.