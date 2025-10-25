Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for UFC 321, World Series, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Betr promo code WTOP to unlock a two-part welcome offer for daily fantasy. Sign up here to make picks on UFC 321, college football, the World Series, NBA and NFL Week 8.









Instantly redeem a $10 bonus by creating an account with the Betr promo code. Plus, you’ll have a 50% deposit match that allows new customers to score a $200 bonus.

Betr has become a popular choice for sports fans across the country. Co-owned by Jake Paul, it has especially been a top option for boxing and MMA. You can use this bonus on Saturday for the UFC 321 main card, which begins at 2 pm ET in Abu Dhabi. The main event is for the heavyweight title.

Register here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and grab a $210 bonus for fantasy contests this weekend.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for UFC 321

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Anchor Picks, Deposit Matches, Boosts, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Edge Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Check out a variety of markets for every fighter on the main card. These are just some of the options for UFC 321:

Tom Aspinall: 0.5 knockouts

Ciryl Gane: 20.5 significant strikes

Virna Jandiroba: 0.5 submissions

Mackenzie Dern: 0.5 decision win

Umar Nurmagomedov: 0.5 finishes

Mario Bautista: 47.5 significant strikes

Alexander Volkov: 8.5 fight time

Jailton Almeida: 20.5 significant strikes

Aleksandar Rakic: 0.5 takedowns

Azamat Murzakanov: 45.5 significant strikes

Some of these picks are Boosts, so you’ll have a chance at more winnings. Customers will also find Edge, Discount, Nuke, Surge and Anchor picks.

Collect $210 Bonus with the Betr Promo Code

Betr does a great job at providing customers with fantasy bonuses, in addition to unique features. First, take these steps to claim the best welcome offer:

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address and other account info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method up to $400.

You’ll immediately receive a $10 bonus after registration, followed by the deposit match. Half of your deposit will be matched with a bonus, which can’t exceed $200.

Use Bonus for World Series, NFL Picks

Continue using your bonus on Saturday night for Game 2 of the World Series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the mound for the Dodgers, with Kevin Gausman pitching for the Blue Jays. Try making picks on their total number of strikeouts or earned runs. On the hitting side, try taking Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or another player to hit a home run.

It has more markets and bonuses for the NFL than other sports. For example, there is a discount for Bijan Robinson on Sunday. Instead of 136.5, you can take him to record over 111.5 rushing + receiving yards. Combine this with picks from other games in the 1 pm ET slate, like the Giants vs. Eagles, Bills vs. Panthers, Bears vs. Ravens and 49ers vs. Texans.

Register through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Claim a $10 welcome bonus and 50% deposit match up to $200 for daily fantasy.