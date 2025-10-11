Betr Promo Code WTOP: Collect $210 Bonus for NCAAF, MLB, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Score an instant $10 bonus by signing up with the Betr promo code. Then, you can get another $200 bonus with a 100% deposit match.

Start by making picks on college football and MLB action on Saturday. We have a Game 5 in the NLDS between the Cubs and Brewers. Make picks on Christian Yelich, Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong and other players. The winner of this game will move on to play the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and redeem a $210 bonus for daily fantasy.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for College Football Saturday

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Boosts, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Edge Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Begin using your bonus for key college football matchups, like No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 3 Oregon. Take Dante Moore to have over 240.5 passing yards or Fernando Mendoza to record over 229.5 passing yards.

Other games include No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 17 Illinois, No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri, Pittsburgh vs. No. 25 Florida State, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas, No. 10 Georgia vs. Auburn and No. 15 Michigan vs. USC. There are several types of promotions, including discounts and boosts.

How to Apply the Betr Promo Code for a $210 Bonus

Co-founded by Jake Paul, the Betr app has become a popular choice for sports fans across the country. Complete these simple steps in eligible states to score a welcome bonus.

Click here to apply the Betr promo code WTOP. Provide your date of birth, email address and other essential info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method up to $200.

The $10 bonus will be awarded after registration. Then, the amount of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $200.

Use Bonus for NFL Week 6 Entries

Continue using your bonus for another early NFL matchup on Sunday. The Broncos will take on the Jets in London, England. These are just some of the popular markets for the game:

K. Dobbins: 68.5 rush yards

Bo Nix: 227.5 pass yards

Courtland Sutton: 62.5 receiving yards

Justin Fields: 189.5 pass yards

Breece Hall: 68.5 rush yards

Garrett Wilson: 56.5 receiving yards

Find more markets for the Cardinals vs. Colts, Chargers vs. Dolphins, Patriots vs. Saints, Browns vs. Steelers, Cowboys vs. Panthers, Seahawks vs. Jaguars, Rams vs. Ravens, Titans vs. Raiders, Bengals vs. Packers, 49ers vs. Buccaneers and Lions vs. Chiefs.

Week 6 comes to an end on Monday night with a doubleheader. Finish using your bonus for picks on the Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders.

Follow the links on this page to use the Betr promo code WTOP. New users can score a $210 bonus for MLB, college football and NFL picks.