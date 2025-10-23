Extended Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Vikings-Chargers, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers prepare for their Week 8 clash, new bettors can get in on the action with a flexible welcome offer using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here . This promotion is designed for the upcoming slate of NFL games, including this non-conference showdown, and allows you to select the bonus that best suits your betting strategy.







You can opt for a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal, which guarantees you $200 in bonus bets after placing your first $5 wager, regardless of the outcome. Alternatively, you can choose the “$1,000 Safety Net Bet,” which provides a refund in bonus bets up to $1,000 if your initial wager on the game doesn’t win, giving you a second chance.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Your Welcome Bonus

New customers looking to wager on the Vikings vs. Chargers matchup can take advantage of a flexible welcome offer from bet365. By using the bet365 promo code WTOP365 during registration, you unlock the ability to choose between two distinct new user bonuses. This choice allows you to select the sign-up promotion that best fits your betting style and strategy for this Week 8 showdown.

Your first option is a “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. After signing up, place a qualifying wager of at least $5, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your account, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. Alternatively, you can select the “$1,000 Safety Net Bet.” This offer provides a form of insurance on your first wager; if that bet loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Both offers are exclusively for new users who are 21 years of age or older and physically present in a participating state.

How to Activate bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Getting started with bet365 and claiming your bonus for the Vikings-Chargers game is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your new account and choose your preferred welcome offer.

Create a New Account: Follow the links to the bet365 sign-up page. You will need to register for a new account by providing and verifying standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and address. Make an Initial Deposit: To fund your account and activate the offer, you must make a qualifying deposit of at least $5. bet365 provides a variety of secure and convenient deposit methods to choose from. Choose Your Bonus: After your deposit is processed, you will be prompted to select your new user bonus. You can opt for either the “Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets” or the “$1,000 Safety Net Bet.” Place Your Wager: With your account funded and your bonus selected, you are ready to place your first wager. You can make your pick on the Vikings (+3), the Chargers (-3), or the game total (44.5 points).

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds & Analysis

The Los Angeles Chargers enter this matchup as home favorites, though betting trends suggest a potentially closer contest than the odds imply. The Vikings are road underdogs, a role in which they have had mixed but high-scoring results this season.

Diving into the numbers, the Chargers have struggled to meet expectations when favored. In six games as the favorite this season, Los Angeles has a record of 3-3 and has covered the spread just twice, posting a 2-4 (33.3%) record against the spread. Furthermore, a compelling trend shows the Chargers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games as a favorite.

For Minnesota, this will be their third game as an underdog this season. They have split the previous two, with a 1-1 record both straight up and against the spread. A significant trend for the Vikings is their performance with the total. The over has hit in both of their games as an underdog this season and in all three of their road games. In fact, the over has hit in each of the Vikings’ last four games and in five of their six games overall this season. This aligns with a Chargers trend, as the over has also hit in seven of their last nine games at SoFi Stadium.