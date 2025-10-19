Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for NFL Week 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Choose a welcome offer for NFL Week 7 by signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Register here to score an instant bonus or make a large wager on the game of your choice.









Lock-in a $200 bonus for NFL action after placing a $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code. The outcome of this small wager doesn’t matter, making it the most popular choice for new users. A $1,000 first-bet safety net is available for those who would rather make a large wager on a specific game. A loss will trigger a bonus refund.

Action starts early with another NFL matchup in London, England. This time, the Rams will be taking on the Jaguars. Get in your first bet on this game or any matchup in the 1 pm ET slate. Find odds for the Saints vs. Bears, Dolphins vs. Browns, Patriots vs. Titans, Raiders vs. Chiefs, Eagles vs. Vikings, Panthers vs. Jets.

Click here to sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Claim a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Games on Sunday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts for NFL Week 7, MLB Postseason Odds Boosts, NBA Future Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Begin by making your first bet with either welcome offer. Then, check out same-game parlay boosts for all NFL matchups. These are just some of the boosts for the late afternoon slate, which includes the Giants vs. Broncos, Colts vs. Chargers, Commanders vs. Cowboys and Packers vs. Cardinals.

Jonathan Taylor, Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren each score a TD (+900)

Broncos win, Bo Nix records 250+ pass yards and 2+ pass TDs

Cowboys win, CeeDee Lamb records 100+ receiving yards and scores a TD (+800)

Giants win, Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart each have 50+ rushing yards (+1100)

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

New users can take these steps on Sunday to pick an offer for NFL Week 7.

Click here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your date of birth, email address and other account info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or a debit card. Place a $5 bet to redeem a guaranteed $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

Continue using your bonus for the matchup on Sunday night. The Falcons are two-point underdogs on the road against the 49ers.

Find Special Offers for the MLB Playoffs, NBA Season

Bet365 has been releasing odds boosts throughout the MLB playoffs. Increase your winnings on Sunday for a bet on the ALCS as the Blue Jays and Mariners battle for a spot in the World Series.

The NBA season begins next week, so expect to find exclusive offers for futures. Use this time to make your predictions on total wins from teams, player awards and the NBA Finals.

Follow the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 on Sunday. Bet $5 to get a $200 NFL bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.