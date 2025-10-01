Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, Rams-49ers TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Redeem a $200 bonus with the bet365 bonus code by placing a $5 wager on an MLB game. The outcome of this small wager doesn’t matter, making it the most popular choice. The alternative option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Make a hefty bet and secure a bonus refund if it loses.

We have another four games on Wednesday night, with winners from Tuesday having the chance to advance to the divisional round. Get in your opening bet with this welcome offer and browse through dozens of same-game parlay boosts.

Bet $5 here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Playoff Games

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Postseason Same-Game Parlay Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL Parlay Boostsetc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Tigers nearly became the talk of the MLB if they happened to miss the playoffs. Most of the discussion of a collapse has shifted to the Mets. On Wednesday, they’ll have Casey Mize on the mound for a chance to advance to the next round.

You can also use this offer to bet on the Padres vs. Cubs, Red Sox vs. Yankees and Reds vs. Dodgers. The Phillies and Mariners are the top seeds awaiting the winners. Right now, Philadelphia has the best odds to win the World Series.

Guide to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Start betting on the MLB postseason after picking a welcome offer on bet365 Sportsbook. New users can take these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other essential info to confirm your age. Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet to score a $200 bonus or unlock a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The result of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

Find SGP Boosts for All Postseason Matchups

Every MLB game has a list of parlay boosts. Select markets have increased odds, giving customers the chance at more winnings. These are just some of the options you can find on Wednesday:

Tigers win, Riley Greene hits a home run (+900)

Jose Ramirez records 2+ hits, 1+ RBI and 1+ runs (+600)

Guardians win, Tanner Bibee records under 1.5 earned runs and 7+ strikeouts (+700)

Cubs win, Seiya Suzuki hits a home run (+900)

Padres win, Luis Arrez and Jackson Merrill each record 2+ hits (+1100)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker each record 2+ total bases (+1600)

Follow the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for the MLB playoffs. Secure a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety bet before taking advantage of parlay boosts.