Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365:…

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Extended $200 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, NCAAF Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
The next round of the MLB Playoffs is set to kick off Saturday, and you can get in on all the action with this bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer. The weekend is going to be filled with football for the foreseeable future, but there are four MLB games on Saturday to dive into, along with college football action Saturday.



All new users who sign up with this bonus code can redeem one of two offers on bet365, choosing which one they prefer. Choose between either a $200 bonus guaranteed with only a $5 wager on the app, or a $1,000 safety net bet.
Sign up, and then check out the additional bet boosts and promotions offered via the bet365 sportsbook app.

Unlock $200 Bonus With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos 50% NCAAF SGP Profit Boost, NCAAF Early Payout, WNBA 30% SGP Profit Boost, MLB, NFL, NCAAF Bet Boosts etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 4, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Most other legally operating sportsbooks force you into one welcome offer that you do not have a choice on, but bet365 leaves the option up to you to decide how you want to proceed.

The easiest option, and what ends up being the most popular, is the risk $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets offer. All it takes is that $5 wager to receive the bonus, as the outcome of that initial wager does not matter.

So, you can place it on a longshot, such as your favorite player to go yard on Saturday, or something safer such as the Phillies moneyline against the Dodgers, and receive the $200 bonus all the same.

Those of you who are looking to win bigger should opt for the $1,000 safety net bet. With this one, bet365 will back up your first wager on the sportsbook, up to $1K, in the form of bonus bets if your first wager on the sportsbook loses.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Signing Up

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is a foolproof way to unlock these offers. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running during the MLB postseason:

  • Head to bet365 and input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.
  • Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
  • Use a $5 bet to win the $200 bonus or go bigger with the $1,000 safety net bet.
  • Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

MLB Saturday Bet Boosts

There are four MLB games on Saturday, as mentioned earlier, and bet365 has bet boosts available for each game. Here are some of the best options:

  • Kyle Tucker & Christian Yelich Each Hit a Home Run (+2500)
  • George Springer, Cody Bellinger & Ben Rice 2+ Bases Each (+1200)
  • Kyle Schwarber & Bryce Harper 1+ Runs & 1+ RBIs Each (+800)
  • Mariners Moneyline, Cal Raleigh Home Run (+375)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Bet365
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up