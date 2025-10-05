Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 NFL Bonus for NFL Week 5 Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Register with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and pick an offer for the NFL Sunday Week 5 slate. New customers can head to bet365 to start the process in time for action on Wednesday night.







Redeem a $200 bonus with this offer by placing a $5 wager on any NFL game today. The outcome of this wager does not matter, so you can receive the bonus regardless. The alternative option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net where you can place your first wager on bet365 and secure a bonus refund if it loses.

Activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 NFL Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB 30% SGP Profit Boost, MLB Early Payout, 100% Parlay Profit Boost, NFL SGP Bet Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are only two MLB games Sunday with a full NFL betting slate, so we expect the majority of action to come in on the NFL. You can get in on that NFL action today with this bonus code offer, and choose between the two sign up bonuses.

The first option to choose from is the $200 bonus, which can be achieved with only a $5 wager. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, making it a popular choice and easy way to redeem the bonus without needing to sweat much.

Alternatively, the safety net bet option is for those with a higher risk-tolerance looking to win big initially on bet365. Place your first wager on the app up to $1,000, and receive bonus bets back if that wager ends up losing. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings, as usual.

Guide to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Start betting on the MLB postseason after picking a welcome offer on bet365 Sportsbook. New users can take these easy steps to create an account:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other essential info to confirm your age. Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet to score a $200 bonus or unlock a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The result of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

Boosted NFL SGPs on Bet365

After signing up and choosing your welcome offer, check out the bet boosts available on bet365 for every single NFL game today.

We will highlight some options below, but the app will have multiple boosts for any game you are looking for:

Jordan Mason & Quinshon Judkins 50+ Rushing Yards & Anytime TD Each (+550)

Garrett Wilson, George Pickens & Jake Ferguson 50+ Receiving Yards Each (+400)

A.J. Brown & Courtland Sutton 50+ Receiving Yards Each & Both Eagles & Broncos to Score 15+ Points (+260

Dalton Kincaid 30+ Receiving Yards, Hunter Henry 40+ Receiving Yards & James Cook Anytime TD (+500)