Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Ravens-Dolphins, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim either $200 in bonus bets or a $1,000 safety net bet here . The best part about this welcome offer is that each individual user gets to choose which of those two options they prefer, as opposed to just having one forced upon all new users, which is what most sportsbooks do.







Another part of this offer that makes it among the best on the market is that both are easy to activate. For the $200 offer, just place a $5 wager on the app to automatically receive the bonus. The safety net bet allows you to back up your first wager on bet365, up to $1,000, should that first wager lose.

The World Series has a night off tonight due to travel, but, luckily, we have an NFL game to enjoy in Thursday Night Football between the Ravens and Dolphins, along with a small but fun NBA schedule as well.