Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Falcons-49ers SNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can get in on the action for NFL Week 7 by activating bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Start with a bet on 49ers-Falcons or any other game this weekend. Redeem this offer by clicking here .







Create an account and place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other game this weekend. This will unlock a $200 bonus regardless of the original wager’s outcome. New users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Bet365 Sportsbook will set up players with a welcome bonus, bet boosts and other unique ways to bet on this game and the rest of the NFL season.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $200 NFL bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on Sunday.

49ers vs. Falcons Betting Preview, Odds

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Bet Boosts for NFL Week 7, NHL Games and the MLB Postseason, Early Payout Specials, NFL Super Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sunday Night Football features two NFC teams with playoff aspirations. Check out the current odds on 49ers vs. Falcons on bet365 Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Atlanta Falcons: +2 (-110) // Over 47 (-110) // +115

+2 (-110) // Over 47 (-110) // +115 San Francisco 49ers: -2 (-110) // Under 47 (-110) // -135

Bet boosts are a popular way to wager on the NFL. Take a look at a few of the bet365 options for this matchup:

Star Running Backs: Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson each to score a touchdown (+150)

Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson each to score a touchdown (+150) Hotlanta Hookup: Michael Penix Jr. to throw for 250+ passing yards, Drake London to record 100+ receiving yards and Drake London to score a touchdown (+850)

Michael Penix Jr. to throw for 250+ passing yards, Drake London to record 100+ receiving yards and Drake London to score a touchdown (+850) Bijan and Beyond: Bijan Robinson to record 100+ rushing yards, 50+ receiving yards and 2+ touchdowns (+1800)

Bijan Robinson to record 100+ rushing yards, 50+ receiving yards and 2+ touchdowns (+1800) 40-Yard Flex: Drake London, George Kittle, Jauan Jenings, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson each to record 40+ receiving yards (+1200)

Claim $200 Bonus With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

This is a straightforward offer for players. Place a $5 bet on the NFL to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus. This is a foolproof way to start with guaranteed bonuses.

On the other hand, players can choose the $1,000 safety net bet instead. Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook. If that initial wager wins, players will receive straight cash.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these offers:

Click here , input bonus code WTOP365 and fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

, input bonus code WTOP365 and fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile. Choose from any of the preferred payment methods and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses or start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.