Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Dodgers-Brewers, NHL Matchups

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|MLB $10 No Sweat Bet, NCAAF 30% SGP Profit Boost, NHL 30% SGP Profit Boost, NBA Preseason 30% SGP Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 14, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Most sportsbooks provide players with one type of sign-up option, but this bet365 promo comes with two choices.
- Place a $5 bet on any game to start with a $200 bonus. This bonus is guaranteed after the $5 wager, as the outcome of the initial bet does not matter.
- $1,000 safety net bet. Place your first wager on bet365, up to $1,000, and get your stake back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.
No matter what option you choose, these are two flexible offers on bet365 that are designed to get you started off on the right foot. After signing up, make sure to check out the additional promotions available via the app, referenced in the table above. You can also receive daily bet boosts, detailed below.
MLB, NHL Bet Boosts on Bet365
The bet boost tab on bet365 will allow you to scroll through pre-selected same-game parlays for whatever individual game you are interested in, with the payout of those SGPs boosted. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming deciding what angles you like in a game, so this is a nice way to get some skin in the game without needing to research what plays you like.
Here are some options for the games tonight specifically:
- Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & Shohei Ohtani Each Record a Hit (+260)
- Brewers Moneyline, Freddy Peralta 5+ Ks & Jackson Chourio 2+ Bases (+550)
- Alexander Ovechkin & Nikita Kucherov 3+ Shots on Goal & 1+ Points Each (+375)
How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New users who redeem this bet365 promo will have a chance to win big on the NFL, MLB, NHL or any other sport. Follow these simple steps to sign up and start reaping the rewards:
- Head to bet365 to start the registration process. Apply bonus code WTOP365.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any game to secure the $200 bonus or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.
- Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.