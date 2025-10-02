Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for 49ers-Rams TNF, MLB Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a welcome offer for MLB postseason action and NFL Week 5, which begins tonight with Rams-49ers TNF. Sign up here to claim a guaranteed bonus or make a hefty wager on a certain matchup.









Secure a $200 bonus by placing a $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code. Since the outcome of this small wager doesn’t matter, it has become the most popular choice among new customers. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, so you can make a substantial wager and collect a bonus refund if it loses.

There are another three MLB games on Thursday as the Wild Card Series continue. Get in your initial bet with this welcome offer and check out some of the same-game parlay boosts. Select parlays have enhanced odds, giving customers the chance at more winnings.

Click here to register with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Begin with a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net.

MLB Games for the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Postseason Odds Boosts, Same-Game Parlay Boosts, NFL Week 5 Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Tigers blew a massive lead in the AL Central, but they still have a chance to advance to the divisional round with a win over the Guardians on Thursday. In the other two decisive Game 3s, the Cubs and Padres will battle at Wrigley before the Red Sox and Yankees meet in the Bronx.

Bet365 Bonus Code Guide for New Customers

This is one of the rare opportunities to pick a welcome offer. Take these steps on Wednesday to lock-in bonus bets or make your largest bet of the week.

Create an account here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your name, email, date of birth and residential address to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to score a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

Odds Boosts for the 49ers vs. Rams

There are same-game parlay boosts for all NFL games on the bet365 app. Below, we have listed just some of the options available for Thursday Night Football. The 49ers will be taking on the Rams to being NFL Week 5.

Rams win, Kyren Williams scores a TD and Christian McCaffrey 60+ rush yards (+400)

49ers win, McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings each score a TD (+1600)

Rams win, Davante Adams and Blake Corum each score a TD (+1100)

Matthew Stafford 300+ pass yards, Puca Nacua 100+ receiving yards and to score a TD (+900)

Williams, McCaffrey, Nacua and Ricky Pearsall each score a TD (+2000)

Follow the links on this page to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Claim a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net.