Bellingham’s first goal of the season keeps Real Madrid perfect in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham ended his scoring drought this season with a second-half goal that gave Real Madrid a…

MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham ended his scoring drought this season with a second-half goal that gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Juventus on Wednesday, keeping the Spanish powerhouse with a perfect record in the Champions League.

Bellingham found the net in the 57th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to secure Madrid’s third victory in three matches in the league-phase of the European competition.

Bellingham missed the start of the season after undergoing should surgery in the summer. He didn’t play until coming off the bench in a Spanish league match against Espanyol in September. The England international made only his seventh appearance of the season on Wednesday.

“I’m very happy for Jude,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said. “After the injury he needed a good match. In addition to scoring, he also played very well. He deserved a match like this to feel comfortable again.”

Bellingham hadn’t scored since the Club World Cup in June. He ended the drought with a close-range shot after picking up the rebound off a save by Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio following a shot inside the area by Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

“He’s starting to play at his best again,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said of Bellingham. “He had a great game.”

Courtois, playing his 300th match with Madrid, made a couple of tough saves to secure the hosts the clean sheet, including in a one-on-one situation early in the second half.

Midfielder Arda Güler controlled the game for Madrid in midfield and was chosen the man of the match. The hosts had 27 total attempts on target against 12 by Juventus, which remains winless in the league phase.

Madrid defender Raúl Asencio left with an apparent muscle injury late in the second half.

Madrid hosts Barcelona in the Spanish league clasico on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.