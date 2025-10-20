Conceição’s Al-Ittihad secures first win with 4-1 comeback in Asian Champions League

Former AC Milan coach Sergio Conceição earned his first win in charge of Saudi club Al-Ittihad with a 4-1 victory…

Former AC Milan coach Sergio Conceição earned his first win in charge of Saudi club Al-Ittihad with a 4-1 victory over Al-Shorta of Iraq in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Al-Ittihad lost its first two group games in the continental competition this season and the two-time champion went behind early in Baghdad as Bassam Shakir opened the scoring for Al-Shorta in the fifth minute.

Moussa Diaby equalized in the 17th, converting a cross from Mahamadou Doumbia after a turnover in midfield and former Liverpool star Fabinho put Al-Ittihad ahead in the 28th with a free kick from about 25 meters.

Al-Ittihad went down to 10 men early in the second half when Danilo Pereira received a second yellow card but Algeria international Houssem Aouar extended the lead on the hour with a close-range finish following a run by Diaby. The two combined again as Diaby set up Aouar in the 76th to complete the scoring.

The win moves Al-Ittihad off the bottom of the 12-team western group. The top eight from each of the two groups, divided geographically, advance to the knockout stage

Jeddah rival Al-Ahli is on top after the defending champion thrashed Al-Gharafa of Qatar 4-0 with two goals from former Milan and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie along with strikes from Enzo Millot and Waheb Saleh.

Also, Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates defeated Qatar’s Al-Duhail 3-1 and Iranian champion Tractor thrashed Sharjah 5-0.

Competition continues Tuesday in the western and eastern divisions.

