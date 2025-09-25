Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Fantasy Bonus for NFL Week 4 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









New customers can collect up to a $100 bonus with the Sleeper promo code. Apply your bonus to entries on passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and other stats from top NFL players.

Be sure to take the free pick for Kyler Murray in your first entry. You’re able to take the quarterback to record over 0.5 passing yards for the Cardinals on Thursday night, making this an easy option.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and claim a $100 fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Seahawks-Cardinals

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Entry Boosts, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, Re-Use Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Combine several picks on Thursday night to create an entry. Both NFC West teams are 2-1 with losses to the 49ers. The number of picks and the multipliers will determine the potential payout. These are just some of the popular markets:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 80.5 receiving yards

Kenneth Walker III: 0.5 anytime TD

Trey Benson: 59.5 rush yards

Sam Darnold: 1.5 pass TDs

Marvin Harrison: 3.5 receptions

Tory Horton: 24.5 receiving yards

Cooper Kupp: 0.5 anytime TD

Michael Wilson: 2.5 receptions

Trey McBride: 65.5 receiving yards

Continue making NFL picks on Sunday for the Vikings vs. Steelers (Dublin, Ireland), Saints vs. Bills, Browns vs. Lions, Chargers vs. Giants, Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Rams, Ravens vs. Chiefs and Packers vs. Cowboys.

Week 4 ends on Monday night with a doubleheader. Finish using your bonus for the Jets vs. Dolphins and Bengals vs. Broncos.

How to Use the Sleeper Promo Code

New players can take these easy steps to score a bonus for daily fantasy. Make picks on football, baseball, golf and many other sports.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Provide your email, date of birth and residential address to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or online banking.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus, which can as much as $100. View the “My Picks” tab to keep track of your active and completed entries.

Enter Contests for MLB, CFB, the Ryder Cup

Some of your bonus can be used for the final stretch of MLB games as teams compete for a spot in the playoffs. There are several important matchups on Thursday, like the Mets vs. Cubs and Tigers vs. Guardians.

The weekend will include great college football matchups, along with one of the most exciting golf events that occurs every other year. Make picks on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and others during the Ryder Cup. Be on the lookout for entry boosts, picks on sale and other offers.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.