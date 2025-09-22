Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus for Ravens vs. Lions MNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can secure a welcome bonus for Monday Night Football with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Set up a new account and grab this first-deposit match. Click here to activate this offer.







New players will qualify for a 100% first-deposit match with this promo. Claim up to $100 in bonuses to use on Ravens-Lions, MLB, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport.

Daily fantasy players can start making picks and building entries on Sleeper Fantasy. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards on the games. There are plenty of different ways to get in on the action during the NFL season.

Click here and input Sleeper promo code WTOP to secure this 100% deposit match. New players can win up to $100 in bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers 100% Deposit Match

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NFL Entry Boosts, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, Re-Use Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sleeper Fantasy is providing players with a chance to build a nice starting bankroll. Simply set up a new account and make an initial cash deposit. New users will receive a 100% match on any first deposit up to $100.

From there, new users can start making picks on this Ravens-Lions matchup or any other game this week. Build entries with superstars like Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Derrick Henry, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more.

How to Make Picks With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Sleeper Fantasy is an easy way to lock up bonuses for Monday Night Football. New players can sign up and start reaping the rewards in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown for new users:

Click here and apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

and apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Players will receive up to $100 in total bonuses with this offer.

Use this bonus cash to make picks on the NFL, MLB, WNBA, college football and more.

Ravens vs. Lions Preview

The Ravens and Lions are both coming into this game with 1-1 records. Both teams lost to Super Bowl contenders in Week 1. We expect to see Baltimore and Detroit in the mix when the playoffs start.

The Lions can air it out with Jared Goff and his array of weapons. David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs are an electric combination out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best receivers in football.

As for the Ravens, the offense is all about the ground game. Derrick Henry is still one of the best running backs in the NFL and Lamar Jackson might be the best running quarterback in league history. Sleeper Fantasy will have tons of ways to make picks on the NFL this season, but it all starts with the $100 deposit match.