Ravens vs. Bills Betting Promos: Every Must-Have Sportsbook Offer for SNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The first Sunday Night Football game of the new NFL season features a scintillating AFC matchup, and Ravens vs. Bills Betting Promos are in high demand as fans get set for the primetime showdown. Kickoff is just around the corner, so make sure to use the linked promos on this page to get the best offers for betting on tonight’s high-profile AFC matchup.

Ravens vs. Bills Betting Promos for Sunday Night

In a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoffs, the Ravens and the Bills are all set to do battle on the first Sunday night of the new NFL season. Kickoff for tonight’s primetime matchup is slated for 8:20 pm ET from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, and before the action gets going, eligible users can claim a variety of bonuses for betting on the action by clicking the linked offers on this page.

Sunday Night Football betting promos include bet-and-get offers, parlay and profit boosts, First Bet Offers, and no-sweat bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Win $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,500 First Bet Offer







The BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 is one of the best ways to wager on the Ravens vs. Bills game as it will provide one of two impressive welcome offers at sign-up. New users who claim the bonus in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will receive an offer to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets (if their bet wins). New BetMGM Sportsbook users located in any other available location will score a $1,500 First Bet Offer when they sign-up for an account with the linked promo code WTOP150.

The First Bet Offer allows new users to wager with confidence right out of the gate because if their first wager loses, they will get back an equal amount in bonus bets (up to $1,500).

bet365 bonus code WTOP365: Score $300 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net







The bet365 promo code WTOP365 is another terrific option for Sunday Night Football bettors, as they will have the chance to claim a choice from two lucrative sign-up bonuses. One of the options is an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (win or lose). The $300 in bonuses is fully guaranteed, so new users will receive them even if they lose their $5+ qualifying bet. The other option from the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. This promo allows new users to make a larger initial wager on the bet365 platform because if they lose their bet, they will be refunded (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: NFL Sunday Ticket Offer, $300 Bonus







DraftKings Sportsbook is always a great option for NFL bettors, and new users can score a terrific two-part welcome offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (instantly) + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket when they sign-up with the linked promo on this page.

It’s a fully guaranteed and instant bet-and-get promo, so the $300 bonus will be awarded as soon as new users place their $5+ qualifying bet. In addition to the $300 bonus, the DraftKings promo is currently dishing out a massive $200 discount on a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket as the new season gets underway.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Next 20 Bets







New users on Caesars Sportsbook can sign-up with the linked promo code WTOP20X to get a terrific welcome offer to bet $1 and get twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts. This is an extremely low-commitment welcome offer as it requires just a $1 qualifying wager to unlock twenty (20) Profit Boost Tokens. Each of the profit boosts from the Caesars promo code carries a $25 maximum, so the total bonus value from this welcome offer can reach as much as $500.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets for Ravens vs. Bills







FanDuel is always a top-tier sports betting platform, and this football season will be no different. New users can currently claim the FanDuel promo to get an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if their bet wins). There is no promo code required to activate this offer, and there is also no minimum odds requirement for the qualifying wager. Don’t miss your chance to bet $5 on Ravens vs. Bills and get $300 in bonus bets if you win.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash







Fanatics Sportsbook has stepped up its welcome offer for the new season, as new users can currently claim up to 26 days of No Sweat Bets during football season. There is no promo code required to activate the offer; new users can click the link on this page to get the bonus when they sign-up.