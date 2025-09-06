NFL Betting Promos: Get Best Apps, Offers for Sunday Week 1 Matchups

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Football season is once again taking over the sports calendar, and NFL Betting Promos are in high demand. Week 1 continues Sunday with a 13-game slate, highlighted by Lions-Packers, Bills-Ravens, and Jets-Steelers. The opening weekend of action closes out Monday with an NFC North battle between the Vikings and Bears.

The return of NFL action means sportsbook operators are dishing out lucrative promos for online bettors, and we’ve curated a list of the top offers for Week 1 games. Use the links on this page to score all the best football betting promos as the 2025 NFL season gets underway.

With strong signup bonuses featuring bet-and-gets and first-bet offers packed with odds boots, SGP specials and even ghost-leg parlay specials and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Win $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,500 First Bet Offer







As one of the best options for betting on NFL Week 1, the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 provides one of two generous sign-up promos depending on the location of the user. First-time BetMGM Sportsbook users that sign-up with the promo code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will receive an offer to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets (if your bet wins).

New users on BetMGM located in any other available sports betting state will score a whopping $1,500 First Bet Offer when they claim the bonus code WTOP150.

With the First Bet Offer, first-time users can make a more aggressive first wager knowing that they will get back an equal amount in bonus bets (up to $1,500) if they lose their first bet.

bet365 bonus code WTOP365: Score $300 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net







The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is another awesome option for Cowboys-Eagles bettors, unlocking the option to choose from two generous new user bonuses. One option from the bet365 bonus code is a promo to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (win or lose). It’s a fully guaranteed bet-and-get promo, so users will receive the $300 in bonus bets even if they lose their $5+ qualifying bet.

The other option from the bet365 promo code is an offer to get a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. With the First Bet Safety Net, new users can make a larger first bet on the bet365 platform because if they lose, they will get back their stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. This is one of our favorite Cowboys-Eagles betting promos for this evening’s matchup, as well as the other Week 1 NFL games.

DraftKings Promo Code: $300 in Bonus Bets + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription







New users can click the link on this page to claim the DraftKings promo code and unlock an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (instantly) + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The bet-and-get offer from the DraftKings promo is fully guaranteed and instant, meaning that users will receive their $300 in bonus bets as soon as they make a $5+ qualifying wager. Additionally, new users who claim the DraftKings promo code will receive a discount of over $200 off a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Next 20 Bets







The Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X is another great option for betting on Cowboys-Eagles and other NFL Week 1 games. Signing up with the linked promo will secure a welcome offer to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 20 bets. This is an extremely low-risk promo as it requires just a $1 wager to score twenty (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens. Each of the Profit Boost Tokens from the Caesars promo code has a maximum value of $25. That means the total bonus value from the Caesars promo code can reach up to $500.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets for CFB Week 1







FanDuel is always in the mix with the best NFL betting promos, and new users don’t need to enter a promo code to claim the offer. Click the link on this page to score the promo to bet $5 to get $300 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins). There is no minimum odds requirement for the qualifying bet, so new users should target a market with favorable odds to give themselves the best chance to win their wager and unlock the $300 in bonus bets from the FanDuel promo code.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash







New users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to bet on NFL action all season long. Use the link on this page to get the Fanatics welcome offer to receive 26 days of No Sweat Bets (up to $100 each) throughout football season.