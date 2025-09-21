NFL Betting Promos: Get All of the Best Signup Bonuses for Week 3 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NFL action rolls along today with a full Sunday slate for Week 3. Before the first window of games kicks off, use the linked offers on this page to claim the best NFL betting promos in the game.

NFL fans can sign-up with the links on this page to score welcome offers from popular operators like bet365, DraftKings, Caesars, BetMGM, FanDuel, ESPN BET, and Fanatics. The available sportsbook bonuses will convey as bet-and-get offers, bonus bets, first bet offers, no sweat bets, profit boosts, FanCash, and more.

NFL Betting Promos: Sportsbook Bonuses for Week 3

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (instantly) + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (instantly) + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Bet365: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net BetMGM: Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer Caesars: Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts

Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if your bet wins)

Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if your bet wins) ESPN BET: Bet $10, Win $100 in Bonus Bets

Bet $10, Win $100 in Bonus Bets Fanatics: Bet $10 Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 Back in FanCash Every Football Gameday

Several tantalizing matchups are on the schedule for Week 3, including a rematch of last season’s NFC Divisional Round Playoff game between the Rams and Eagles. Before it all gets underway, use the linked NFL betting promos on this page to score the best offers for wagering on the games.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus Bets







New users can click here to score the DraftKings promo code, which provides a two-part welcome offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (instantly) + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The bet-and-get offer is fully guaranteed, meaning the $200 in bonuses is paid out (instantly) no matter the win/loss result of the qualifying wager. On top of the $200 in bonus bets, the DraftKings welcome promo also offers a $200 discount on an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K Safety Net







New bet365 users can register for an account with this link to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. The linked bet365 promo code on this page will provide the ability for new users to choose one of two welcome offers when they sign-up. The first option is an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (win or lose). The other option is a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net that allows new players to make a more aggressive wager right out of the gate.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer







First-time bettors on BetMGM can use this link to claim the bonus code TOP150 to get a profitable welcome offer when they sign-up. For new BetMGM users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the linked bonus code will unlock a welcome offer to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets (if you win). First-time BetMGM Sportsbook users in any other available state will receive a $1,500 First Bet Offer when they sign-up for an account.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Next 20 Bets







New bettors on Caesars Sportsbook can sign-up here to claim the Caesars promo code and score a terrific welcome offer. Clicking the Caesars link on this page will unlock an offer for new players to bet $1 and get twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts. The Profit Boost Tokens awarded from this Caesars promo each have a $25 maximum, so the total value of this welcome offer can reach as much as $500 in bonuses.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets







ESPN BET is in the mix for Week 3 NFL action, and first-timers can sign-up here and enter the promo code WTOP to score a new user bonus. The linked promo on this page will unlock an offer for new players to bet $10 and get a $100 sportsbook bonus. Additionally, the ESPN BET promo code WTOP will supply a free 30-day trial of ESPN+.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $10 Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 Back in FanCash Every Football Gameday







Use the linked offer here to get the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code when you sign-up for an account. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo activates an offer for new players to bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash + up to $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. The Gameday Guarantee Offer allows Fanatics users to bet on NFL and college football markets (+300 minimum odds) and get back up to $100 in FanCash if they lose. Fanatics Sportsbook users can instead opt for an alternative promo to bet $50 and get $250 in FanCash + up to $100 back in FanCash on every football gameday.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets







Click this link to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code that hooks up new players with an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if they win). The FanDuel promo code does not have a minimum odds requirement for the $5+ qualifying wager, so any winning $5 bet will bring back $300 in bonus bets.