NFL Bet365 bonus Code WTOP365: Claim New $300 Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to sign up for a new sportsbook account in the hours prior to NFL 2025 kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles When you sign up in time, you will get the choice between $300 in bonus bets and a $1,000 first bet safety net that can be used across any NFL Week 1 matchup. Click here to start the sign-up process.





The bet365 bonus code offer is unique in the sports betting industry, as you will have the flexibility to start your account the way you want to. The $300 bonus offer was just upgraded from a $200 bonus offer in preparation for the football season, and it is easily activated with a $5 bet. The $1,000 first bet safety net is available for new players who want to start with an aggressive wager. A losing bet with the safety net offer will trigger a bonus refund equal to the original stake.

Both of these offers will qualify for any MLB game tonight or any NFL Week 1 game that appeals to you. This includes huge showdowns like Jets-Steelers, Lions-Packers and Bills-Ravens.

We will run through one of the best ways to activate your offer and highlight some of the unique features within the bet365 app.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For MLB, NFL

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Cowboys-Eagles Safety Net ($10 back in bonus bets), Sunday Night Jackpot ($365,000), Super Bowl winner boost, NFL early payout Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 4th, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Whether you want to bet on one of the MLB games tonight or look ahead to an NFL Week 1 game, you will be able to make good use of your welcome offer. A good choice would be to place your first bet on one of the boosts available for a specific matchup if you want to use the $300 bonus offer. Bet just $5 on one of these markets to activate this reward:

Eagles moneyline, Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown, A.J. Brown to score a touchdown (+325 boosted to +375)

CeeDee Lamb 5+ receptions, 100+ receiving yards and a receiving touchdown (+600 boosted to +700)

With the $1,000 first bet safety net, you might want to choose a straight bet that you feel good about. Perhaps you think the Yankees will beat the Astros tonight, so you bet something like $700 on the Yankees moneyline. A Yankees win will secure a large payout, and a loss will trigger a $700 bonus refund to your account.

Additional NFL Week 1 Prime Time Boosts

The season starts with Cowboys-Eagles, but there are a few other prime time matchups with Chiefs-Chargers, Ravens-Bills and Vikings-Bears to take advantage of. Some bet boosts are already available for you:

Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey and Isiah Pacheco EACH score a touchdown (+1400 boosted to +1600)

Bills moneyline, Josh Allen 2+ passing touchdowns, Keon Coleman to score a touchdown (+420 boosted to +500)

Vikings moneyline, J.J. McCarthy 2+ passing touchdowns, Justin Jefferson to score a touchdown (+320 boosted to +375)

How To Claim Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Follow the directions below to easily claim this offer from bet365:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter the bonus code WTOP365

Provide personal identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place first bet to activate $300 bonus offer or $1,000 first bet safety net

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before they expire.