FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 NFL Bonus for NFL Week 4 Sunday

You can claim a $300 bonus on FanDuel, and all it takes is a winning wager of $5 or more. Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any NFL game today. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses to use throughout the week.

After signing up, make sure to check out all of the bonuses and promotions available on FanDuel, which include a ton of NFL promotions for the Sunday slate.

Use the links above to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any of these events to win a $300 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 NFL Betting Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus More In-App Promos Parlay Boost Builder, 30% NFL PIT/MIN Anytime TD Profit Boost, NFL No-Sweat Bet, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a winning wager to be able to redeem this welcome offer on FanDuel. Place a $5 wager on the sportsbook, and receive $300 in bonus bets if that bet wins.

The most important thing here, of course, is that you place this $5 wager on something that you have confidence in, as you need to win this wager in order to receive the $300 bonus. So, instead of going for value, you should instead go with something likely to win.

One example could be Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown, currently offered at -220 odds. Normally those odds would be too steep to take consistently, but it would make sense in this case. He has scored in 14 of his last 17 games, including in 11 straight games before missing it last time out. If he scores, you will also score this $300 bonus.

Redeeming This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this 60-1 odds boost. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Use the links above to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive $300 in total bonuses.

Start using these bonus bets to make picks on any game throughout the week.

NFL In-App Promotions on FanDuel

After signing up and taking advantage of this welcome offer, make sure to also check out the NFL promotions on FanDuel. Here are some of the options for Sunday: