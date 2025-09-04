FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 NFL Betting Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and grab a $300 NFL betting bonus. New players can activate this offer and start betting on Cowboys-Eagles or any other game this weekend. Click here to get started.







Create an account and place a $5 bet on Cowboys-Eagles. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will be eligible for a $300 bonus.

From there, start using these bonus bets to make picks on all the NFL Week 1 action. The season starts with Cowboys-Eagles on Thursday night and continues with Chiefs-Chargers on Friday night. There is no shortage of options available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $300 in NFL bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 NFL Betting Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos $2 Million Cowboys-Eagles Touchdown Jackpot, 50% Cowboys-Eagles Profit Boost, 25% WNBA Profit Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo is essentially a 60-1 odds boost for Cowboys-Eagles. Place a $5 bet on this matchup or any other game this week to win $300 in total bonuses. FanDuel Sportsbook will also have other ways to win on the NFL this weekend.

The 50% profit boost is one way to get a bigger payday on winning bets. There is also $2 million in bonus bets available through the Cowboys-Eagles touchdown jackpot. Win bonus bets by picking the first or last touchdown scorer.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account won’t take long for new players. In fact, new players won’t even need to manually enter a promo code. Simply follow these step-by-step instructions to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on Cowboys-Eagles or any other game to win $300 in total bonuses.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Preview, Odds

The NFL season is starting with one of the best rivalries in sports. The Dallas Cowboys have been in the headlines lately after trading away Micah Parsons. Will their defense have enough to slow down these high-powered Philadelphia Eagles?

Philadelphia can gash teams on the ground with Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, they could have the best receiving corps in football with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a variety of ways to get in on the action during the NFL season. Bet on Cowboys-Eagles, Chiefs-Chargers or any other NFL game during Week 1. Take a closer look at the current odds on Cowboys vs. Eagles (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Dallas Cowboys: +8.5 (-120) // +340 // Over 47.5 (-110)

+8.5 (-120) // +340 // Over 47.5 (-110) Philadelphia Eagles: -8.5 (-102) // -430 // Under 47.5 (-110)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.