Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 No Sweat Bets for NFL, College Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and qualify for 20 days of $100 no sweat bets FanCash. Players can use a no sweat bet on football bets on football days throughout September.







Anyone who loses on one of these bets will receive up to $100 back in FanCash. From there, use this FanCash to make bets or purchase exclusive merch with Fanatics.

This is a great weekend to sign up and start reaping the rewards. There are college football games on Saturday and a full slate of NFL action on Sunday.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $100 No Sweat Bets FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Get 20+ $100 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (All states except NY)

Get 20+ $25 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (NY only) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc. Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo provides players with multiple opportunities to win on college football and the NFL. It’s important to note that new users will receive one $100 no sweat bet FanCash to use on football each day there are games.

For example, a new user can place a bet on Michigan-Oklahoma on Saturday night, Jets-Steelers on Sunday afternoon and even Bears-Vikings on Monday Night Football. Remember, this offer applies to all football days throughout the month of September.

NFL Week 1 Matchups

It was a long offseason, but the NFL is finally back and that’s great news for bettors. There were two games on Thursday and Friday, but most teams will take the field for the first time on Sunday. Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for the games.

Take a quick look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds for Sunday’s matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Early Afternoon Games Saints (+6) vs. Cardinals Browns (+5) vs. Bengals Patriots (-2.5) vs. Raiders Falcons (+2) vs. Buccaneers Commanders (-6) vs. Giants Jaguars (-3.5) vs. Panthers Colts (-0.5) vs. Dolphins Jets (+3) vs. Steelers

Late Afternoon Games Broncos (-8) vs. Titans Seahawks (+2) vs. 49ers Rams (-3) vs. Texans Packers (-2.5) vs. Lions

Sunday Night Football Bills (+1.5) vs. Ravens

Monday Night Football Bears (+1.5) vs. Vikings



