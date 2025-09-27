Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $100 No Sweat, FanCash for College Football Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

When you create a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you will be able to capitalize on today's loaded college football slate with multiple offers. Get up and running and bet on top matchups like Alabama-Georgia or Oregon-Penn State with your first $100 no sweat bet or a "Bet $10, get $100 FanCash" offer.







When you start up a new account, you can use your first $100 no sweat bet. You will get one for each day there is a college football or NFL game until the end of September. Bet up to $100 on Alabama-Georgia or Oregon-Penn State and get a FanCash refund if your wager settles as a loss.

Or you can bet $10 on either game to get $100 in FanCash. This can be used as bonus bets within Fanatics Sportsbook, or you can use it to buy gear from Fanatics.

The Alabama-Georgia game will have huge ramifications in the SEC. Georgia comes in undefeated, while Alabama looks for a huge resume win after the road loss to Florida State earlier this season. The Oregon-Penn State matchup is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship game and will have large implications for the conference and College Football Playoff seeding.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through the Links on This Page – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $10 Get $100 In FanCash + Up To $100 Back In FanCash Every Football Gameday

Bet $50 Get $250 FanCash

Get $25 No Sweat Bets FanCash back if your football bet loses (NY ONLY) In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts, No-Sweat Bets, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you get up and running with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer, there are three possible rewards that you will receive. Let’s take a look at each of the offers you could redeem:

$100 no sweat football bets (FanCash) + bet $10, get $100 FanCash

Bet $50, get $250 FanCash

$25 no sweat football bets FanCash (NY Only)

With the Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State games, among others, you will have plenty of opportunities to put your welcome offer to work. You can also turn around and use these rewards tomorrow for NFL games like Eagles-Buccaneers and Ravens-Chiefs.

Quick SGPs For Alabama-Georgia, Oregon-Penn State

One of the unique features within the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the quick same game parlays. These are pre-made betting markets for each game, and they are a great resource for new users. These can help you get familiar with the kinds of bets that you might want to place later on. Some examples for Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State are listed below:

Georgia +5.5, 50+ total points scored (+115)

Alabama -3.5, 55+ total points scored (+450)

Penn State -7.5, 55+ total points scored (+420)

Oregon moneyline, 60+ total points scored (+550)

These are great betting markets to activate the offer you receive from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Or you can even use some of the FanCash that you receive to bet on these types of markets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How To Register

To secure this offer from Fanatics Sportsbook, click here or on any of the other links on this page. There, you will be asked to enter basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, etc.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with secure payment method, like a credit card. Make sure this deposit covers your initial bet to activate the offer you qualify for from Fanatics Sportsbook.