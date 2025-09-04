DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with this DraftKings promo code offer and lock in a guaranteed bonus. New players can start locking in sportsbook bonuses, a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket and other in-app offers. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new profile and start with a $5 bet on any game. This will unlock a $300 instant bonus along with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Sportsbook will set up each new player with a sign-up bonus, but there are tons of reasons to get in on the action. The user-friendly app, competitive odds and comprehensive list of markets are here in time for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Click here to register with this upgraded DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos CFB Week 1 No Sweat, CFB Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Football is king when it comes to sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook can raise the bar for new players. Start with a $5 bet on Cowboys-Eagles or any other game this weekend. That will be enough to lock in this promo.

New users will receive $300 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Players can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

How to Register With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Simply sign up using any of the links on this page:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on Cowboys-Eagles or any other game to secure a $300 sportsbook bonus.

New users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Preview, Odds

The 2025 NFL season is starting with one of the best rivalries in sports. Unfortunately, this game looks like it might be a blowout. The Philadelphia Eagles bring back a loaded roster off of a Super Bowl season while the Dallas Cowboys are rudderless. Dallas shipped away its best player in Micah Parsons for scraps and now the defense has to try to slow down Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts.

DraftKings Sportsbook will raise the bar for new players during the NFL season. Take a quick look at the current odds on this opening night matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Dallas Cowboys: +7 (+105) // Over 47.5 (-110) // +270

+7 (+105) // Over 47.5 (-110) // +270 Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-125) // Under 47.5 (-110) // -340

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.