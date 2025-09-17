DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for MLB, Bills-Dolphins TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start betting on MLB, Thursday Night Football or any other sport with this DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 bet on any game to secure a $200 instant bonus along with $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to redeem this offer.







New players have an opportunity to win big on the NFL, MLB, college football or any other available market. There are tons of MLB games every day from now until the end of the season. With that said, we expect a lot of DraftKings Sportsbook bettors to look ahead to Thursday Night Football.

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on any game to win a $200 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to automatically activate this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos Dolphins-Bills 50% Boost, Draw Breaker, WNBA SGP(x) Boost, Rangers-Astros 25% Boost, Soccer SGP(x) Boost, Barstool Unlimited HR Boost, College Football Game of the Week Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instant gratification is rare in sports, but that is exactly what players can get on DraftKings Sportsbook. Any $5 bet will be enough to secure the $200 instant bonus.

Additionally, players will receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Sign up through YouTube or YouTube TV and gain access to every out-of-market NFL game this season.

Other Promos to Grab This Week

This welcome bonus isn’t the only offer available to new players on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are two in-app promos available for baseball fans on Wednesday night. Opt into the Barstool Unlimited home run boost promo. Receive a live profit boost every time you place a live home run prop bet on Tuesday night. Additionally, there is a 25% boost for any same game parlay with 3+ legs for Rangers-Astros.

Football fans will have plenty of options as well. Grab a 50% boost for any single or same game parlay for Thursday Night Football. The Bills are massive favorites over the Dolphins. This boost provides players with a different way to get in on the action for this AFC East rivalry game.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, players can skip the promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account. Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the preferred pamyne methods to set up a new user profile.

Start with a $5 bet on any game to win the $200 sportsbook bonus along with $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.