DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Week 1

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to instantly unlock the new $300 bonus bet offer for NFL Week 1 action along with an NFL Season Ticket discount that is over $200. DraftKings has upped their new user signup offer two separate times, going from $150 to $200 before the latest chance to $300 in preparation for football season. No code is needed to claim the DraftKings offer, but the app will issue a special code for the Sunday Ticket discount once activated.







A Week 1 schedule this good deserves a sportsbook bonus for new players that meets the moment. As such, the offer scores bonus bets that can be played across any event, including NFL matchups like Ravens-Bills, Cowboys-Eagles and Chargers-Chiefs.

You will be able to instantly unlock your $300 in bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount right away with a $5 bet on any game. Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to get started.

DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code For Instant $300 Bonus DraftKings NFL Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV In-App Promos CFB Parlay Profit Boost, CFB Week 1 No Sweat Bet, Tennis No Sweat Bet, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a $5 wager on DraftKings to receive a $300 betting bonus, along with over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV. The best part of this promotion is that it does not matter whether that initial bet wins or loses- you will receive all of the welcome offer regardless.

That last point is key, as FanDuel also has a $300 betting bonus but that is only received if your initial bet wins, whereas the DraftKings’ promo has a guaranteed component.

Offers for Existing Players on September 3

While the welcome offer is only available to new users, of course, all users of DraftKings are able to enjoy the daily in-app promos. As for today, here are some of the offers:

Cowboys-Eagles Week 1 No Sweat Bet: Place any college football wager for Dallas vs. Philly and receive bonus bets if that wager ends up losing. Similar to the welcome offer, this is another opportunity to place a longshot bet to either win big with the initial bet, or receive bonus bets back to try again.

Place any college football wager for Dallas vs. Philly and receive bonus bets if that wager ends up losing. Similar to the welcome offer, this is another opportunity to place a longshot bet to either win big with the initial bet, or receive bonus bets back to try again. Happy Hour Boost (presented by Barsool): Boost Saquon Barkley from -200 to -100 on an anytime TD play.

Boost Saquon Barkley from -200 to -100 on an anytime TD play. 50% Touchdown Boost: Boost your opening night touchdown wager.

Register the DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code

Follow the directions below to secure this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook: