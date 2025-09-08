Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Bonus for Vikings-Bears MNF

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Vikings-Bears MNF
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|NFL Bet Boosts, NFL Early Payout Promo, 100% Parlay Profit Boost
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 8, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Choose which offer makes the most sense for you when signing up for bet365, and take advantage of this opportunity. No other book provides new users with the opportunity to pick their welcome offer, as the rest just have one offer forced upon all new players.
Those looking to take the guesswork out of a betting decision should place a $5 wager on bet365 to receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of that initial bet does not matter, so you will receive the bonus sweat-free.
The other option is for those who are risk-takers and looking to win big on bet365. Receive bonus bets of the amount of your initial stake, up to $1,000, if your first bet on bet365 loses.
Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Setting up a new account is the only way to secure these bonuses. Here is a detailed breakdown of the registration process on bet365 Sportsbook:
- Use the links above to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365.
- Provide basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet.
- A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.
Bears vs. Vikings MNF Odds Boosts
Be sure to check out the 50% super profit boost available for Monday Night Football. This one will allow you to place the boost however you best see fit.
Meanwhile, the app also scores a number of Vikings-Bears boosts worth checking out, including these:
- Vikings to win, Justin Jefferson to score a TD and have 100+ yards receiving (+600)
- D.J. Moore 70+ receiving yards, T.J. Hockenson to score a TD and Justin Jefferson 80+ receiving yards
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.