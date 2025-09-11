Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Upgraded $300 Bonus for Packers-Commanders

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers tonight, and the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can score fans a brand new offer for the game. When they sign up for the sportsbook and register the code, bettors will get a choice between a $1,000 first bet safety net and $300 in guaranteed bonus bets here .







Fans can then attach one of these two sign up bonuses to their new account by placing a qualifying wager on the game. Users have the option of a standard $300 bonus, which will trigger to their account once a $5 cash bet is placed or a $1,000 first bet safety net that will return bonus bets if their initial wager fails.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Commanders-Packers TNF

Two teams who should be in contention for the NFC championship go head-to-head tonight on Thursday night football. Bettors can get themselves in the action by applying the Bet365 bonus code to their new sportsbook account and get a choice of welcome offers.

Users who would rather get a standard bonus can use the $300 bet-and-get bonus option. All this deal requires is that a bettor places a wager of $5 or more on the game. Then, whether that bet wins or loses is irrelevant, since the sportsbook will give that customer access to the bonus no matter what.

For example, if a bettor placed a wager of $20 on Jayden Daniels to score a rushing touchdown, and Daniels failed to do so, that user would still get the $300 bonus. They can then use those bonus bets on other markets for a total of seven (7) days.

If a player would rather place a larger wager on the game tonight, they can use the $1,000 first bet safety net. This deal would send bonus bets back to the customer if their first wager ended up losing.

So, say a bettor places a first time wager of $50 on Jordan Love to throw 2+ passing touchdowns and the Packers moneyline. Then, Love only ends up throwing 1 touchdown pass in the game. That bettor would end up claiming $50 in bonus bets to make up for the cash they lost.

Packers vs. Commanders Odds Boosts

The bet365 app will also offer up a number of enhanced payouts across Thursday Night Football markets. For instance, check out these examples:

Josh Jacobs, Jayden Daniels, Jayden Reed and Terry McLaurin to score a TD (+2500)

Deebo Samuel 5+ receptions and a TD with Josh Jacobs to run for 60+ rush yards (+550)

Jayden Daniels 250+ pass yards, 50+ rush yards and 2+ pass TD (+800)

Thursday Night SGP Boost, Football Early Payout

Players can keep themselves in the game by using some of the latest in-app promotional offers even after they receive their very first welcome offer. Customers can sign in to find all of the following options available right now:

SGP Boost: Get a special boost for Commanders-Packers right now on Bet365

Football Early Payout: Bet on either the Commanders or Packers moneyline and, if that team goes up by 17 points at any time, win your bet automatically

Over/Under: Win daily bonus bets by creating 3-10 play parlays specifically on player props

Plus, check out the newest same game parlay options right from Bet365. Click on the NFL page and go to the “Bet Boost” tab to log pre-boosted SGP’s available for the game tonight.

Meanwhile, for those who are not in a legal online sports betting state, check out the Chalkboard promo code as a fun alternative.

Use Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 To Start Account

Bet365 will require specific personal and financial information, along with the Bet365 bonus code, in order to complete your application properly. Be sure to have the following details handy in order to make your registration process as smooth as possible:

Full legal name

Birthdate

Home address

Turn the location setting of your cell phone or home computer on

Cash deposit that covers your starting wager

Bank account connection

In the event you receive bonus bets from bet365, you will have seven (7) days to use them however you want. Bonuses do not have to be spent as a lump sum and can be wagered on individual bets throughout the sportsbook. At the end of seven (7) days, any bets left unused will expire.