Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Updated $200 Bonus for MLB, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you will have the unique ability to choose between $200 in bonus bets and a $1,000 first bet safety net to start your account. Sign up here and choose your preferred offer for tonight’s MLB games and Dolphins-Bills on Thursday Night Football.





The $200 bonus offer is easily activated with a $5 bet on any game. The best part is that you do not have to win your bet, and you will secure the bonus bets before your initial wager even settles. This means a bet ahead of time on Thursday’s Dolphins-Bills game will secure your bonuses right away. With the $1,000 first bet safety net, you will have the flexibility to wager up to that amount on any game knowing you will get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss.

The Dolphins-Bills game kicks off Week 3 on Thursday. However, you can bet on MLB games tonight like Padres-Mets and Phillies-Dodgers, too. Any of these games will qualify for either promo, and we will showcase some of the betting options you might want to consider for each of them.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For NFL, MLB This Week

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus or Start With a $1,000 Safety Net Bet In-App Promos MLB $10 Safety Net, Champions League 50% Boost, Padres-Mets Super Boost, MLB Early Payout, Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the $200 bonus offer. Knowing that you do not have to win your initial $5 bet, this is a great opportunity to get familiar with the bet365 app. It would be a good choice to learn how to construct a parlay, as bet365 consistently runs in-app offers that provide boosts for these types of bets.

Perhaps you think the Phillies will win against the Dodgers tonight, and you also think the Bills will win on Thursday. When you bet $5 on that parlay, you will instantly get your $200 in bonus bets.

With the $1,000 safety net, you might want to stick with a straight bet. Maybe you want to put something like $750 on the Phillies moneyline tonight. A Phillies win will result in a large payout, while a loss would trigger a $750 bonus refund to your account.

Bet Boosts For MLB, Dolphins-Bills

One of the best parts of the bet365 app is the bet boosts that are available. Scroll to a specific sport or click on an individual matchup to view the popular options. A few options are listed below:

Manny Machado 2+ total bases vs. Mets (+130 boosted to +200)

Rangers moneyline vs. Astros, Jake Burger and Joc Pederson EACH 1+ RBI (+675 boosted to +800)

Cristopher Sanchez 7+ strikeouts, over 17.5 outs recorded and a win

How To Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Start the registration process by clicking here or on any of the other links on this page. Enter the bonus code WTOP365 along with other basic identifying information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to secure your account.

Next, complete a first deposit to your account with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will enable you to place your initial bet to activate your desired welcome offer from bet365.

Bonus bets you receive from either of these offers will be valid in your account for seven days before expiring.