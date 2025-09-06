Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 College Football, NFL Week 1 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides players with the choice between the new $300 bonus offer and the $1,000 first bet safety net. Dive into the NFL Week 1 and NCAAF Week 2 betting slates this weekend by signing up and taking advantage of this generous offer to choose which welcome offer makes the most sense for you.







Recently, bet365 upped the ante for their the bonus bet offer from $150 to $300. All you have to do to activate this offer is bet $5 on any market, and the outcome of that bet does not matter. The $1,000 first bet offer remains for new users who want to start with an aggressive wager.

There are a plethora of awesome football games taking place over the course of this weekend, including Michigan vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, Lions-Packers and Ravens-Bills on Sunday, and Bears-Vikings Monday night.

Redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive either a $300 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. From there, check out all of the additional in-app bet boosts and promotions offered for the football filled weekend.