Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Bonus for Monday Night Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get your pick of a sign up bonus when you apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to your new account today. Once you upload the code, Bet365 will give you the option of either a $300 bet-and-get bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net ahead of the Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football game. Qualify for the welcome offer and get your pick of these two great deals by placing your first ever bet365 wager on the final game of Week 1 here .







The $300 bonus can be collected simply by making a $5 cash bet on the game tonight. To use the $1,000 bonus, make an initial wager and, if that bet ends up losing, Bet365 will send you bonus bets equal to your stake.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Scores Bears-Vikings Promo

As a new user, you would be hard pressed to find a better welcome offer than the one from Bet365 today. Once you type in the Bet365 bonus code, the sportsbook will give you the opportunity to choose your own sign up bonus. Each new customer, like yourself, will then have that option applied to the bet you place that starts off your new account.

For example, say you want to guarantee yourself $300 in bonus bets. This is the simpler option of the two offers, because you only have to place a $5 cash wager on Monday Night Football in order to collect. Plus, this wager doesn’t have to settle as a win, unlike other some other sportsbooks. Just the act of you making a first time bet is enough to credit your account with the bonuses.

So, this bet could look something like $5 on the Bears to pull off a minor upset as a home underdog.

Bettors who would rather make a more substantial wager this evening can use the $1,000 first bet safety net. You could place a wager of any amount you want, like say $500 on the game going over the total. In three standalone primetime games this weekend, the under was 1-2, with only the Eagles and Cowboys staying under — despite 41 total first-half points.

You will have even more betting options when you sign up for the sportsbook and log into your new account Sunday. Take a look at the options for today and take advantage of them all right now:

Monday Night Football Super Boost: Get a 50% boost applied to Bears-Vikings same-game parlays

NFL Early Payout: Win your NFL moneyline bet immediately when your team leads by 17 points

You can also lock in a ton of pre-boosted same game parlays for Vikings-Bears tonight. Go to the NFL page and click the “Bet Boost” tabs to find all of your options and stay in the action.

Bet365 Bonus Code RSR365: Steps to Creating an Account

Be sure to follow the Bet365 directions on where you can insert the Bet365 bonus code in order to ensure that the welcome offer of your choice is linked to your new account. You will also need to add other pieces of information, like the following:

Legal name

Age

Mailing address

Geolocation of your device

Initial cash deposit that covers your first wager by way of a debit card, credit card or other approved payment method

Direct deposit setup

Note that a $10 minimum deposit is required to qualify for either offer.

Any Bet365 bonus bets you receive will be credited to your account and stay there for a total of seven (7) days. These bets can be used on multiple markets and do not have to be spent as a lump sum. If bonuses are not used within the seven (7) day period, they will expire.