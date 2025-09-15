Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Bonus for MNF Doubleheader

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and place a $5 bet on the NFL. No matter what happens in the selected game, these players will win $300 in bonuses. The other option available is a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

There are two NFL games on Monday night — Texans-Buccaneers and Chargers-Raiders. New players can take advantage of these sign-up bonuses and hit the ground running.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $300 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers $300 NFL Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus or Start With a $1,000 Safety Net Bet In-App Promos 50% Same-Game Parlay Boost for MNF, Early Payout, Daily Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on bet365 Sportsbook. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. That is all it takes to win $300 in bonuses.

On the flip side, players can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead. If that bet loses, new users will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,000.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on bet365 Sportsbook. This $300 bonus will be discontinued after the Monday Night Football games. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can sign up:

Click here to start the registration process. Apply bonus code WTOP365.

to start the registration process. Apply bonus code WTOP365. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

NFL Bet Boosts

After locking up a sign-up bonus, check out the other options available on bet365 Sportsbook. There are daily bet boosts for both Monday Night Football games. Here is a quick look at a few of the most popular options:

TD Trifecta: Bucky Irving, Nico Collins and Mike Evans each to score a touchdown (+1100)

Monday Night Magic: Both teams to score 1+ touchdowns in each half, both teams to score 1+ field goals in each half and both teams to score 25+ points (+5000)

Four of a Kind: Aston Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey each to score a touchdown (+2200)

New Favorite Weapon: Baker Mayfield to throw for 250+ passing yards, Emeka Egbuka to score a touchdown and the Buccaneers to win (+1000)

