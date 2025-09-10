Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, CFB, NFL Week 2

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take home a $300 bonus or use a $1,000 first bet safety net by registering the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and betting on an MLB game today or the Commanders-Packers game tomorrow night. When you sign up, Bet365 will give you the option of both promotions, so you get to choose which deal works the best for your starting bet here .







The $300 bonus will be guaranteed once you place a cash wager of at least $5 on an event. To use the $1,000 first bet safety net, wager up to that amount on a game and, if you lose, Bet365 will send you back bonus bets equal to the amount you lost.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB, Thursday Night Football

With so much action between today and tomorrow, now is the perfect time to lock in your brand new BetMGM bonus code signup offer. As a new fan, upload the code during your application and make a choice between the $1,000 bet safety net and the $300 bonus bet-and-get deals.

Whichever option you choose will be directly attached to the first cash wager you place on Bet365. Use an MLB market today or the exciting Thursday night football game to access your bonus.

Claiming the $300 in bonus bets is the easier option of the two. All you are required to do is place a cash bet of $5 or more on either the MLB today or a pre-game wager on Commanders-Packers for tomorrow night. Once you do that, the sportsbook will automatically send you the bonus bets. You don’t even need to win your wager to claim the bonus.

So, for instance, let’s say that you bet something like $10 on a parlay that includes the Yankees, Mets, Braves and Dodgers all to win outright today. If that parlay hit, you would win both cash and the $300 bonus. If the parlay failed, you would still take home $300 in bonus bets.

You can also opt for the $1,000 first bet safety net. This works as a giant no sweat bet by returning your losing stake in bonus bets. For example, a losing $50 wager on the Packers moneyline would return $50 in bonus bets to you.

MLB, NFL Early Payout, Procore Championship Boost

The winning doesn’t stop with just the welcome offer. Use your new account login to score even more deals on the Bet365 app. Find these offers available right now for your baseball bets today and your NFL wagers tomorrow:

MLB Instant Payout: Win your game even before the last out if the team you bet on the moneyline goes up by 5 runs

NFL Instant Win: Cash out when your team leads by 17 or more points in any quarter

Parlay Boost Builder: Create an MLB parlay today or use the Thursday night game tomorrow and, for every leg you include, get an additional bet enhancement attached to your parlay

Procore Championship: Get an odds enhancement for your PGA tour wager on this weekend’s championship tournament

You can also score even more great odds when you use Bet365’s pre-boosted same game parlays. Click on the MLB or NFL logo and go to the “Bet Boost” page to find enhanced SGP’s for any matchup you want.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Upload the Code to Your Account

Your new account will only be accessed if you first fill out all of the necessary personal and financial information. This will include details, like your full name, age, the location settings of your device and the Bet365 bonus code.

The sportsbook will also require a starting cash deposit. This can be from any acceptable payment option, like a credit card or online bank, and should be enough to cover your initial wager.

Any bonus bets you receive from these promotions will stay available in your account for a total of seven (7) days. These bonuses do not have to be used as a lump sum, so you can spread them throughout other markets. At the end of seven (7) days, any unused bets will expire.