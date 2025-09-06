Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Betting Bonus for NFL Week 1

Live Radio
The NFL Week 1 betting slate starts in earnest on Sunday with a full, 13 game NFL slate, and you can get in ahead of games like Commanders-Giants, Jets-Steelers and Lions-Packers by using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. All new users who sign up using that code can receive either a $300 betting bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.



All new players on bet365 can turn any $5 wager on the NFL Sunday, or any other sport and market, to receive $300 in bonuses. The second option that new players can start with is a $1,000 safety net bet.
There are a ton of exciting matchups on Sunday, including Giants-Commanders, Lions-Packers and Ravens-Bills. Bet365 has you covered for all these games with an array of bet boosts and promotions, detailed in a section below.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $300 NFL Bonus

Take advantage of this promotion to choose your own adventure on bet365. The first offer involves a $300 betting bonus, and all it takes is a $5 wager. The outcome of that wager does not matter, so you will receive the betting bonus win or lose.

The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet, which is for users looking to win big initially on bet365. Place your first wager up to $1K, and receive back bonus bets of the amount of your initial bet if that bet loses. So, you can think of this as two different opportunities to win big on bet365, either with your first bet or with the bonus bets.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Setting up a new account is the only way to secure these bonuses. Here is a detailed breakdown of the registration process on bet365 Sportsbook:

  • Use the links above to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365.
  • Provide basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet.
  • A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Ravens-Bills Bet Boosts for SNF

The first Sunday Night Football game of the year is an awesome one between the Ravens and Bills, a rematch from last years AFC Divisional round playoff game. It came down to a drop on a two-point conversion to clinch the game for the Bills, and now these two teams play once again in Week 1.

Those excited for the game but not sure how exactly to get in on the action should look at the bet boosts, which are available for every NFL game every week of the season. Here are some of the options for Ravens vs. Bills:

  • Ravens Moneyline, Lamar Jackson 2+ Passing TDs & 50+ Rushing Yards (+400)
  • Derrick Henry, Josh Allen, James Cook & Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+1600)
  • Zay Flowers, Khalil Shakir, Mark Andrews & Dalton Kincaid 50+ Receiving Yards (+2500)

